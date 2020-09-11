Plattsmouth defeats Elkhorn North in Wolves' first ever home game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Plattsmouth defeated Elkhorn North 34-7 in the Wolves' first ever home game Friday night.

Christian Meneses ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns for the Class B No. 10 Blue Devils. Rece Baker and Adam Eggert each added a rushing score for Plattsmouth, which finished with 238 rushing yards.

Brady Vaughn caught a touchdown pass from Hunter Richardson for the first home score for the Wolves.​

Check out the photos of the game below.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years