Plattsmouth defeats Elkhorn North in Wolves' first ever home game
FOOTBALL

Plattsmouth defeats Elkhorn North in Wolves' first ever home game

Plattsmouth defeated Elkhorn North 34-7 in the Wolves' first ever home game Friday night.

Christian Meneses ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns for the Class B No. 10 Blue Devils. Rece Baker and Adam Eggert each added a rushing score for Plattsmouth, which finished with 238 rushing yards.

Brady Vaughn caught a touchdown pass from Hunter Richardson for the first home score for the Wolves.​ 

Check out the photos of the game below.

