At first, Plattsmouth's Gabe Villamonte considered pitching with both arms a novelty.

Now the ambidextrous junior sees it as a weapon.

“It keeps batters confused,” he said. “And that’s a big part of baseball.”

Villamonte used that talent to help the Class C Blue Devils go 19-5 this season. More important, he helped the team earn its first state tournament trip since 1942 — a span of 81 years.

Still, Gabe wasn’t exactly excited about the prospect when his dad concocted the idea with the help of another baseball father — Pat Venditte Sr. — whose son Pat is perhaps the most famous ambidextrous pitcher.

“Pat’s dad used to come to my parents’ restaurant and that’s where my dad got the idea,” Gabe said. “I’m a natural right-hander but I’ve also been pitching left-handed for the last five years.”

Villamonte said he worked hard to learn his craft while trying to emulate Venditte, who played at Omaha Central and Creighton before a six-year major league career.

Professional umpires, in consultation with the MLB rules committee, even created the “Pat Venditte Rule.” It stated that a pitcher must continue to pitch with the same arm during an at-bat.

Right-handed pitchers are considered to have an advantage over right-handed batters because their breaking ball tails away. The same goes for lefties vs. left-handed batters.

Still, Villamonte said he wasn’t exactly an eager pupil at first.

“My dad had to bribe me quite a bit because it’s something that just doesn’t come naturally,” Gabe said. “I’d usually hold out for more time playing video games.”

Villamonte has stayed with it and said there is about a 5 mph difference in his fastball from the right side compared to the left. Like Venditte, he also wears a special six-finger glove that he can quickly switch to either hand.

Coach Jim Olsen said it’s interesting — and fun — to have an ambidextrous pitcher.

“Pat Venditte has a cool story, and so does Gabe,” he said. “There’s definitely an advantage for a pitcher to have that ability because it’s not as taxing on his arm.”

Every pitch Villamonte throws qualifies for his pitch count, so he still has the same limits as all other high school pitchers.

Whichever way he throws, it’s working. Villamonte, part of a strong Plattsmouth staff, is 6-2-1 with a 1.27 ERA.

He’s also batting .367 and plays most infield positions — strictly right-handed — when not pitching.

Clayton Mayfield does much of the catching, allowing him to hear many reactions to Villamonte’s perplexing style.

“He tells me that umps sometimes ask, ‘Is that normal?’” the pitcher said. “Players from the other team like to talk to me about it after the game.”

Villamonte, who sometimes will pitch an entire game right-handed, said he hopes to play collegiately. If that means continuing as an ambidextrous pitcher, he’s willing to keep putting in the work.

“The only thing I’m thinking about right now is helping us win at state,” Villamonte said. “It’s a tough road but I think we have the potential to go a long way.”