 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Play suspended at Class A girls state tennis tournament due to rain
0 comments
topical
TENNIS

Play suspended at Class A girls state tennis tournament due to rain

The Lexington vs. Omaha Skutt state championship Class B boys soccer game from a hill at Creighton University on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.

Play at the Class A girls state tennis meet has been suspended for the day because of showers.

Action will resume at 8 a.m. Friday at Koch Tennis Center. The championship matches are slated to take place Friday afternoon.

No. 1 singles was the only bracket to complete all its scheduled matches Thursday. The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals as Mary Faulk of Millard North will play Elsa Jurrens of Omaha Marian and Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy will face Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova.

No. 2 singles as well as both doubles divisions were in the quarterfinal round when play was halted.

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

1 of 43

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert