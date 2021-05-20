Play suspended at Class A girls state tennis tournament due to rain

Play at the Class A girls state tennis meet has been suspended for the day because of showers.

Action will resume at 8 a.m. Friday at Koch Tennis Center. The championship matches are slated to take place Friday afternoon.

No. 1 singles was the only bracket to complete all its scheduled matches Thursday. The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals as Mary Faulk of Millard North will play Elsa Jurrens of Omaha Marian and Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy will face Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova.

No. 2 singles as well as both doubles divisions were in the quarterfinal round when play was halted.

