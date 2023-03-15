Here are the players to watch for the 2023 season of Nebraska high school boys and girls soccer.

* * *

BOYS

Aidan Nachi, Lincoln East: The senior finished second in the state with 21 goals a year ago, finding the back of the net in each of East’s four postseason matches — including a district championship winner in the final minute and two in the state semifinals. He’ll be one of the top scoring threats in the state again this season.

Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt: His fingerprints were all over Skutt’s run to a third straight state title. Schendt tallied five goals and five assists in six postseason matches, including the winning goal in the state final. The senior will look to follow up a 12 goal, 14 assist campaign as the SkyHawks aim to become the first boys program in state history to win four straight titles.

Jacob Hove, Omaha Creighton Prep: A physical presence in the back for the Junior Jays, Hove was a key part of a Prep defense that gave up 0.79 goals per match a season ago. That unit will be tested early, as Prep has matches against three of the other four teams in the Class A top five in the first week of the season.

GIRLS

Annie Mulder, Lincoln East: Committed to Kansas State since before she even played high school soccer, Mulder has lived up to the hype. She’s been equal parts lockdown defender and offensive spark plug over her career, and will be counted on to again give the Spartans production all over the field as a senior.

Ava Makovicka, Gretna: A Swiss army knife in the middle for the two-time defending Class A champion Dragons. The Nebraska recruit gives her team a little bit of everything, tallying 12 goals and three assists a year ago while also helping lock down a defense that conceded goals in just four matches last season. “A defensive force that can quickly turn into an offensive weapon,” is how Gretna coach Chase Hutchison described Makovicka.

Emma Brezenski, Columbus Scotus: After racking up a state-leading 38 goals and adding 16 assists during her freshman campaign, what does Brezenski have left for an encore? A state title, she’s hoping. She tallied 13 goals in three district matches, part of seven hat tricks on the season, in helping push the Shamrocks to the state semifinals.

