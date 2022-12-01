Players to watch: Nebraska high school boys basketball

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: Creighton signee, a 6-foot-3 senior who averaged 15.7 ppg., could take the Thunderbirds to a fourth consecutive Class A title game.

Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt: South Dakota signee, a 6-9 senior, averaged 14.4 points and seven rebounds for last year’s Class B runner-up.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: The returning All-Nebraska second-team pick, a 6-1 senior who averaged 28.3 points, could take down the state’s career scoring record.

Landon Pokorski, Gretna: The returning All-Nebraska third-teamer, a 6-2 junior, averaged 16.9 points next to returning backcourt teammate Alex Wilcoxson.

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside: The Warriors’ only returning starter, a 6-4 senior, averaged 15.0 points to make the All-Nebraska third team.

Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South: A 6-2 senior, he averaged 12.4 ppg. and was All-Metro third team.

Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun: The Class C-1 all-stater, a 6-2 junior, averaged 17.4 points on the Pioneers’ first team to go to state in 99 years.

AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly: Vikings will build around the 5-10 senior, who was Class B second-team all-state with a 13.0 scoring average.

Maverick Binder, Auburn: Made the Class C-1 all-state team as a sophomore, averaging 11.7 points for the state runner-up Bulldogs.

Marcus Glock, Wahoo: The son of Warrior legend Jason Glock, a 6-2 senior, was on the Class C-1 second team by averaging 13.6 ppg.

Jeron Gager, Ogallala: The 5-10 senior will lead the up-tempo Indians’ offense after averaging 17.4 points and making the C-1 second team.

John Mitchell, Creighton: After a season at Bellevue West, the 6-foot senior guard returns home to where he averaged 34 points a game as a sophomore.​