Players to watch: Nebraska high school boys basketball

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled the players to watch for the 2021-22 Nebraska high school boys basketball season.
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Virginia signed the 6-foot-10 long-range shooter, who averaged 25.3 points and 9.5 rebounds as a junior.
Jasen Green, Millard North: Creighton landed the youngest of the Mustangs’ four Division I players on last season’s state championship team. The 6-8 forward could double his averages of 12 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Jayden Dawson, Omaha Central: The 6-4 guard signed with Loyola-Chicago. He’ll lead a young Eagles squad.
Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep: The only returning starter for the Junior Jays, the 6-8 forward signed with UNO.
William Kyle, Bellevue West: He’s heading to South Dakota State. The 6-8 forward will contribute more on offense for the preseason favorite Thunderbirds.
Sam and Jack Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X: The Thunderbirds have a tall front line that includes these twins, with Sam signed with North Dakota State and Jack with South Dakota State.
Brennon Clemmons Jr., Lincoln North Star: One of the top juniors in the state, the 6-8 forward averaged 10.9 points and 8.9 rebounds last year.
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: The 6-3 junior should be ready to take over from Chucky Hepburn as the T-Bird’s playmaker.
Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: On the All-Nebraska second team as a junior, the 6-5 senior averaged 17.6 points a game.
Connor Millikan, Platteview: After averaging 26.6 points and 8.8 rebounds, the 6-1 junior is on the radar for UNO, North Dakota State and Colorado State.
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: He took the Stars to the Class C-1 football semifinal. Now the 6-4 senior tries to get them back to the state basketball tournament.
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: The 6-4 senior was out all of last season after knee surgery. He averaged 23 points as a sophomore.