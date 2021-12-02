Players to watch: Nebraska high school boys basketball

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled the players to watch for the 2021-22 Nebraska high school boys basketball season.

* * *

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island: Virginia signed the 6-foot-10 long-range shooter, who averaged 25.3 points and 9.5 rebounds as a junior.

Jasen Green, Millard North: Creighton landed the youngest of the Mustangs’ four Division I players on last season’s state championship team. The 6-8 forward could double his averages of 12 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Jayden Dawson, Omaha Central: The 6-4 guard signed with Loyola-Chicago. He’ll lead a young Eagles squad.

Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep: The only returning starter for the Junior Jays, the 6-8 forward signed with UNO.

William Kyle, Bellevue West: He’s heading to South Dakota State. The 6-8 forward will contribute more on offense for the preseason favorite Thunderbirds.

Sam and Jack Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X: The Thunderbirds have a tall front line that includes these twins, with Sam signed with North Dakota State and Jack with South Dakota State.