Players to watch: Nebraska high school boys wrestling

World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek has compiled the wrestlers to watch for the 2021-22 Nebraska high school season.

Garrett Grice, Bellevue East: The senior is the top-ranked wrestler on Huskermat’s Big Board, a compilation of the pound-for-pound best in the state. Another ranking service has Grice, a Virginia commit, amongst the top 100 seniors in the nation. A career record of 145-1 and three state titles already on his resume, Grice is looking to put himself amongst the best ever in the state of Nebraska.

Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista: Another future Hoo, Hamilton is as tough as they come on the mat. He went 43-0 and bullied his way to a state title a year ago, giving him gold in both Nebraska and Iowa. The three time state finalist will be a heavy favorite to add that medal collection this season. After committing to Virginia in late September, MatScouts ranked him in the nation’s top 100 for the class of 2022.