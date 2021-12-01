Players to watch: Nebraska high school girls basketball

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled the players to watch for the 2021-22 Nebraska high school girls basketball season.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: The 5-8 junior led the high-scoring Patriots last season with an 18.2-point scoring average.
Abby Boyes, Bennington: The senior guard averaged 12 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Class B Badgers, a state tournament qualifier last season.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: The junior averaged almost 17 points last season for the Class C-1 champion Tigers.
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend: The 5-7 senior averaged 15 points and led the Tigers in assists.
Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Made an immediate impact for the Eagles as a freshman last year, averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia: The senior guard averaged 15.5 points last season for the Class C-1 state runner-up Hawkettes.
Khloe Lemon, Millard South: The 5-9 guard averaged 14.5 points in 2020-21.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 20 points and eight rebounds in 2020-21 to help the Bulldogs reach state for the first time in 10 years.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: The Iowa pledge was second in the state in scoring last season, averaging 23.6 points per game.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: The Mississippi volleyball pledge averaged 19.2 points last season for the Wildcats.
Cora Olsen, Millard South: The UNO pledge averaged 14.5 points and almost five assists last season for the Patriots.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: A first-team All-Nebraska selection as a freshman last year, she averaged 23.4 points for the Class B champion Wolves.
Rylie Rice, Grand Island Northwest: She averaged 18.1 points in 14 games last season for Grand Island Central Catholic.
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: The 5-10 junior guard averaged 17.2 points last season.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: The 5-11 senior averaged 15.4 points in 2020-21 for the Eagles.
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: The Northern Iowa pledge averaged 18.4 points last season for the Thunderbirds.