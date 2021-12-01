 Skip to main content
Players to watch: Nebraska high school girls basketball
World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled the players to watch for the 2021-22 Nebraska high school girls basketball season.

* * *

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: The 5-8 junior led the high-scoring Patriots last season with an 18.2-point scoring average.

Abby Boyes, Bennington: The senior guard averaged 12 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Class B Badgers, a state tournament qualifier last season.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: The junior averaged almost 17 points last season for the Class C-1 champion Tigers.

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend: The 5-7 senior averaged 15 points and led the Tigers in assists.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Made an immediate impact for the Eagles as a freshman last year, averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists.

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia: The senior guard averaged 15.5 points last season for the Class C-1 state runner-up Hawkettes.

Khloe Lemon, Millard South: The 5-9 guard averaged 14.5 points in 2020-21.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 20 points and eight rebounds in 2020-21 to help the Bulldogs reach state for the first time in 10 years.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: The Iowa pledge was second in the state in scoring last season, averaging 23.6 points per game.

Shayla Meyer, Superior: The Mississippi volleyball pledge averaged 19.2 points last season for the Wildcats.

Cora Olsen, Millard South: The UNO pledge averaged 14.5 points and almost five assists last season for the Patriots.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: A first-team All-Nebraska selection as a freshman last year, she averaged 23.4 points for the Class B champion Wolves.

Rylie Rice, Grand Island Northwest: She averaged 18.1 points in 14 games last season for Grand Island Central Catholic.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: The 5-10 junior guard averaged 17.2 points last season.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: The 5-11 senior averaged 15.4 points in 2020-21 for the Eagles.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: The Northern Iowa pledge averaged 18.4 points last season for the Thunderbirds.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

