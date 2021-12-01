Players to watch: Nebraska high school girls basketball

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled the players to watch for the 2021-22 Nebraska high school girls basketball season.

* * *

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: The 5-8 junior led the high-scoring Patriots last season with an 18.2-point scoring average.

Abby Boyes, Bennington: The senior guard averaged 12 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Class B Badgers, a state tournament qualifier last season.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: The junior averaged almost 17 points last season for the Class C-1 champion Tigers.

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend: The 5-7 senior averaged 15 points and led the Tigers in assists.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Made an immediate impact for the Eagles as a freshman last year, averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists.

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia: The senior guard averaged 15.5 points last season for the Class C-1 state runner-up Hawkettes.

Khloe Lemon, Millard South: The 5-9 guard averaged 14.5 points in 2020-21.