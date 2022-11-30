Players to watch: Nebraska high school girls basketball

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: The senior guard led the Patriots in scoring last season, averaging 18 points per game.

Zaili Benish, Leyton: Led the state in scoring last year as a freshman with a 21.3-point average, slightly better than Fremont’s Taylor McCabe.

Clancy Brown, North Platte: The 5-9 junior averaged 17.4 points last season before missing the final five games due to a knee injury.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: The 6-foot senior averaged 15 points and eight rebounds last season to help the Tigers win their third straight Class C-1 title.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: The speedy 5-6 point guard averaged 10 points and 4.5 assists last year for the Eagles.

Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt: The 5-7 sophomore averaged 11.5 points last season as a freshman at Blair before transferring.

Khloe Lemon, Millard South: The 5-10 senior forward averaged almost 16 points last year for the Patriots.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 5-10 junior averaged 19.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2021-22.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-3 senior narrowly outscored her younger sister last year, averaging 20 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: The 5-4 Drake commit and younger sister of Fremont all-stater Taylor McCabe averaged almost 18 points last season.

McKenna Murphy, Elkhorn North: The junior guard averaged almost 13 points for Class A champion Fremont last year before transferring to the Wolves.

Cora Olsen, Millard South: The UNO pledge averaged almost 12 points last year for the Patriots.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: The 5-11 junior guard has more than 30 Division I scholarship offers after averaging 24.1 points last season.

Briauna Robinson, Lincoln High: The 5-7 senior guard averaged 12.5 points for the Links, who reached the Class A state semifinals last year.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: The 5-10 senior averaged almost 18 points last season for the Chieftains.

Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell: The 5-8 guard averaged 20.4 points last year for the Griffins.