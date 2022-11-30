 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Players to watch: Nebraska high school girls basketball

Here are the preseason Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: The senior guard led the Patriots in scoring last season, averaging 18 points per game.

Zaili Benish, Leyton: Led the state in scoring last year as a freshman with a 21.3-point average, slightly better than Fremont’s Taylor McCabe.

Clancy Brown, North Platte: The 5-9 junior averaged 17.4 points last season before missing the final five games due to a knee injury.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: The 6-foot senior averaged 15 points and eight rebounds last season to help the Tigers win their third straight Class C-1 title.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: The speedy 5-6 point guard averaged 10 points and 4.5 assists last year for the Eagles.

Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt: The 5-7 sophomore averaged 11.5 points last season as a freshman at Blair before transferring.

Khloe Lemon, Millard South: The 5-10 senior forward averaged almost 16 points last year for the Patriots.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 5-10 junior averaged 19.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2021-22.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-3 senior narrowly outscored her younger sister last year, averaging 20 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: The 5-4 Drake commit and younger sister of Fremont all-stater Taylor McCabe averaged almost 18 points last season.

McKenna Murphy, Elkhorn North: The junior guard averaged almost 13 points for Class A champion Fremont last year before transferring to the Wolves.

Cora Olsen, Millard South: The UNO pledge averaged almost 12 points last year for the Patriots.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: The 5-11 junior guard has more than 30 Division I scholarship offers after averaging 24.1 points last season.

Briauna Robinson, Lincoln High: The 5-7 senior guard averaged 12.5 points for the Links, who reached the Class A state semifinals last year.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: The 5-10 senior averaged almost 18 points last season for the Chieftains.

Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell: The 5-8 guard averaged 20.4 points last year for the Griffins.

2022-23 Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

