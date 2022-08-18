Players to watch: Nebraska high school softball

Here are the players to watch for the 2022 Nebraska high school softball season.

* * *

Maddia Groff, Sr., Omaha Marian

The Southern Illinois commit is the state’s top returning pitcher.

Last season Groff was 22-5 with a 1.80 ERA and 255 strikeouts for the Crusaders. Her three-year career strikeout total stands at 716.

Groff also is a threat at the plate: she hit .442, scored 32 runs, had an on-base percentage of .489 and 29 RBIs.

Faith Mills, Sr., Gretna

Mills has retired the elbow sling she wore to last season’s All-Nebraska team photo and once again is ready to lead the Dragons.

The UNO commit played through an elbow injury all season before having surgery almost immediately after the state tournament.

She played through the pain, committing one error at third base for a .986 fielding percentage, hit .418 with a slugging percentage of .816 and clubbed 11 home runs and nine doubles to go with 43 RBIs.

Samantha Schmidt, Sr., Hastings

If the Tigers make it back to the Class B state championship game, Schmidt’s play and leadership will lead the way.

Hastings lost more than half of its starters, but the UNO commit is a solid building block for the Tigers’ rebuild.

She hit .539 with 12 doubles, a school record seven triples and 12 home runs while also scoring 62 runs and collecting 54 RBIs.

Abigail Brown, Jr., Bennington

Brown is the state’s top returning catcher and was a second-team All-Nebraska selection in 2021.

The South Dakota commit hit .444 with 11 home runs last season for the Badgers, who are No. 3 in the preseason Class B ratings.

One of her biggest roles will be to make sure senior Reese Smith is comfortable shouldering the pitching load as the Badgers’ ace.