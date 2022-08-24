Players to watch: Nebraska high school volleyball

Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South: The 5-foot-10 Hawaii recruit pounded 387 kills in 2021 as the Titans capped an undefeated season with their second Class A title in three years.

Alanna Bankston, Millard West: The 6-1 Louisville pledge smacked 276 kills last season for the Wildcats, who went all the way to the state final.

Reese Booth, Elkhorn North: The daughter of Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth had 953 assists and 41 aces last season for the Wolves.

Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt: The 6-foot Michigan commit had 432 kills and 339 digs in 2021 while helping the SkyHawks win their state-record seventh straight Class B title.

Izzy Campie, Omaha Marian: The setter had 922 assists last season as a freshman for the Crusaders.

Faith Frame, Gretna: The 5-6 libero committed to Cincinnati after a sophomore season featuring 571 digs and 37 aces.

Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: The 6-2 Purdue pledge led Class B last season with 438 kills as the Wolves netted their first state tourney berth.

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: The 6-1 Montana State commit was fifth in the state in kills last season with 522 despite suffering a late-season knee injury that sidelined her at state.

Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista: The 5-8 junior had 1,115 assists last season for the Monarchs.

Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: The 5-8 senior dished out 932 assists in 2021 and has almost 2,500 for her career.

Olivia Mauch, Bennington: The 5-6 Nebraska pledge had 626 digs last season from her libero position.

Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: The junior had 379 kills in 2021 for the undefeated Titans.

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: The 6-2 Creighton pledge led Class A last season with 504 kills as the Warriors reached state for the first time in 19 years.

Dru Niemack, Shelton: The top returning hitter in the state, she pounded 515 kills in 2021 for the Class D-2 Bulldogs.

Anna Sis, Papillion-La Vista: Younger sister of Creighton’s Norah Sis, the 6-foot senior had 379 kills last season.

Nora Wurtz, Douglas County West: The 6-4 Creighton pledge had 371 kills and 97 blocks in 2021.