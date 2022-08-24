 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Players to watch: Nebraska high school volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0

Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South: The 5-foot-10 Hawaii recruit pounded 387 kills in 2021 as the Titans capped an undefeated season with their second Class A title in three years.

Alanna Bankston, Millard West: The 6-1 Louisville pledge smacked 276 kills last season for the Wildcats, who went all the way to the state final.

Reese Booth, Elkhorn North: The daughter of Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth had 953 assists and 41 aces last season for the Wolves.

Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt: The 6-foot Michigan commit had 432 kills and 339 digs in 2021 while helping the SkyHawks win their state-record seventh straight Class B title.

Izzy Campie, Omaha Marian: The setter had 922 assists last season as a freshman for the Crusaders.

People are also reading…

Faith Frame, Gretna: The 5-6 libero committed to Cincinnati after a sophomore season featuring 571 digs and 37 aces.

Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: The 6-2 Purdue pledge led Class B last season with 438 kills as the Wolves netted their first state tourney berth.

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: The 6-1 Montana State commit was fifth in the state in kills last season with 522 despite suffering a late-season knee injury that sidelined her at state.

Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista: The 5-8 junior had 1,115 assists last season for the Monarchs.

Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: The 5-8 senior dished out 932 assists in 2021 and has almost 2,500 for her career.

Olivia Mauch, Bennington: The 5-6 Nebraska pledge had 626 digs last season from her libero position.

Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: The junior had 379 kills in 2021 for the undefeated Titans.

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: The 6-2 Creighton pledge led Class A last season with 504 kills as the Warriors reached state for the first time in 19 years.

Dru Niemack, Shelton: The top returning hitter in the state, she pounded 515 kills in 2021 for the Class D-2 Bulldogs.

Anna Sis, Papillion-La Vista: Younger sister of Creighton’s Norah Sis, the 6-foot senior had 379 kills last season.

Nora Wurtz, Douglas County West: The 6-4 Creighton pledge had 371 kills and 97 blocks in 2021.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Chiefs to Super Bowl win, dies at 87

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert