Playing eastern Nebraska teams may pay off for Cozad at Class C state softball tournament

“This team is unique from any other team I’ve coached here the last four years,” Ford said. “We only have 15 girls on the roster. The team chemistry and willingness to do whatever it takes for the team, the selflessness they’ve shown, has carried us and made this team really, really special.”

One of the things Ford wanted to do when she took over the Cozad program was diversify the schedule and not just continue to play the same schools over and over, season after season. One of those changes was traveling east the second weekend of the season to play in the Blair Invitational.

It was there that Cozad notched a pair of victories over Class A schools — Omaha Westside and Fremont, which at the time was undefeated. The Haymakers lost to the host Bears, but that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

“I’ve been transitioning the schedule to play the teams out east,” Ford said. “We didn’t want the girls to be afraid of playing teams in different classes, and they weren’t. We also wanted to get out of the rut of playing the same teams over and over.