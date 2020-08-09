Shatel: Bellevue West coach aims to get team on the field, while dealing with everything off it

Thanks for subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald and supporting local journalism. As a subscriber, you have exclusive access to articles that carry the Subscriber Plus logo (left).

It’s three days before practice starts, and the defending Class A state champion football coach has had a morning.

The mother of a talented ninth-grader called to say they were thinking about reclassifying this year. In other words, the kid would be homeschooled, pushing his freshman year back until next fall.

“They want to come,” Mike Huffman says. “But they don’t want to have just four games and done. I see where they’re coming from.”

Then there were the countless texts and tweets that kept the Bellevue West coach’s phone buzzing like a news wire Friday.

Huffman is frequently on Twitter. He does that so he can be vigilant of his own players.

But on Friday, he couldn’t escape the numerous tweets from football players at Omaha Public Schools, declaring themselves free agents and eager to transfer.

Some of those free agents went looking for a new home on Huffman’s phone.

Meanwhile, the news that OPS was suspending sports for the first quarter hovered over the day. For the defending champs, it meant the Thunderbirds’ needed to find a new season-opening opponent. The Omaha Burke opener? Gone.

Welcome to an August like no other.