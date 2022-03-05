Pospisil: 2022 will be the mother of all Nebraska state basketball tournaments

LINCOLN — Born of necessity, this week is the mother of all state basketball tournaments in Nebraska.

Six days, 48 boys teams, 48 girls teams. Ninety-two games, counting third-place contests. Two days of finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

First-round games are Monday and Tuesday. Semifinals are Wednesday and Thursday. Finals are Friday and Saturday. Teams that advance will have a day off between games.

This is no experiment. The NSAA had few options when it was the Huskers’ first time to host the Big Ten wrestling championships and the dates coincided with the usual weekend for the girls tournament.

Jon Dolliver, the NSAA’s tournament director, used “curious” more than once when talking about logistics. Curious about how the tournament works out. Curious how the format affects attendance. Curious about what this year might lead to for future years.

“It's going well," Dolliver said Friday after a day of distributing material to the tournament sites. “We obviously have great partners with Pinnacle Bank (Arena), Devaney and the Lincoln schools. It’s just trying to coordinate all that with within a week's time frame.

“Communication is important and organization, obviously, but it is a little hectic because we are cramming everything into one week as opposed to spreading it out over two.”

Not since 1929, when 124 boys teams came to Lincoln to compete for eight titles, has there been a state tournament larger than this.

Once before, the NSAA combined boys and girls tournaments. It split them over two weeks, however. It was 1984, the first year of the current six-class system. The first weekend, Classes C-2, D-1 and D-1 had the courts. The next, Classes A, B and C-1.

Girls, in only their eighth year of a sanctioned tournament, got the short end of the deal. In Class A, for instance, a girls first-round game opened each triple-header session. The other two went to Pershing Auditorium.

Last year was another departure from normal because of pandemic restrictions and Devaney not available because NU’s volleyball team was in season. The tournaments were separate and on their normal week, but they lasted five days and PBA was used for 30 of the 46 games.

Dolliver said the schedule was made with equity for classes and genders in mind. It will be the first time that championships games will be played on a Friday.

‘If we tried to play all the boys championships on Friday, it would hurt it. Same thing if we would have played the girls on Friday," Dolliver said. We treat both championships equally. And so this week reflects what we normally do where we treat both of them equally.”

In 2019, the last normal year before the COVID-19 pandemic, paid attendance for the two tournaments was about 144,000. The 2020 girls tournament drew 58,375, then the boys played before only family members as the state and nation began to shut down at the onset of the pandemic. Last year with capacity restrictions, attendance for the two weekends was about 110,000.

“I’m curious," Dolliver said. “Some of our neighboring states do weeklong tournaments. Iowa, I believe, spreads out over a week but their attendance is not as good as ours. But they don't do the boys and girls on the same week.

“The schools that have both genders here, that could spark some interest, more interest than normal. We have some really good girls and really good boys basketball players that people will come into Lincoln and they’ll want to watch.”

There are 14 schools that have their girls and boys teams at state. First-round schedules were adjusted for Shelton and Grand Island Central Catholic. Because of differences between their girls and boys enrollments, those schools don’t have their girls and boys teams in the same class and game times overlaps.

Teams that are four hours or more from Lincoln include Scottsbluff, Ogallala, Dundy County-Stratton, Hyannis and Mullen in boys and Bridgeport and Crawford in girls. Dolliver said the NSAA has heard from some of those about the financial burden they may incur if they get past the first round. For all but Scottsbluff, a first-round win means two more games.

Of all the logistical challenges, lining up officials has been big. Before last year, the NSAA would bring in 36 officials for each tournament. The three-person crews were guaranteed to work two games in the first round and then a semifinal.

A longer event creates more conflicts with the officials’ day jobs. Dolliver said like last year, officials will be brought to the tournament on different days.

After this week, then what? Dolliver said the plan is to return to separate tournaments and that PBA officials indicated they can make any format work around Husker men’s and women's home games.

And it should be 14 years before Big Ten wrestling returns to Lincoln.

“I've said this a few times," Dolliver said. “We might do this one time and say let's figure something else out in 14 years. We might do it and our schools might like it. We did the four-day volleyball tournament a few years ago and that’s the new norm.

“Moving forward, I think a lot of people have a four-day tournament in mind. Last year, playing all those semifinals at Pinnacle Bank, I think our schools really liked that the lower classes got to be there.”

Online tickets only

The NSAA is staying with online ticketing for state tournament games. Kiosks at all sites will be available for walk-up sales with a debit or credit card.

Ticket prices, with fees, are $9.40 for adults, $7.30 for students ages 5 through high school and $23 for an all-day pass (it must be purchased on a smartphone). Go to: https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA​.

