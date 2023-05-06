We’ve picked up the baton and have brought back the record book for Nebraska’s district track meets.

For many years, the Nebraska School Activities maintained the records. But about a decade ago, updating ended and eventually the list was taken off the NSAA website.

Too bad, I thought. So one of last year’s research projects was to bring the records current.

It was a good year to do it. There were 12 record performances in the four classes, boys and girls.

A couple of those athletes are back for more this week. And more have marks on the all-time charts ahead of the district records.

Strategy for these one-day district meets can vary, based on circumstances, for the best of the best.

Sometimes it’s doing just enough to qualify, especially distance runners trying to be at state in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Jumpers also in running events may pass on attempts after assured of being at Burke Stadium.

But sometimes the district field is loaded. All-out effort required.

Track surfaces can matter. So could timing methods, but with all meets now required to use electronic timing that issue is moot.

Jaylen Lloyd’s high school PR of 24-6 in the long jump set the Class A district records last year when he was at Omaha Central before transferring to Omaha Westside. He’s gone 25 feet to win national titles, so he likely eyes that as his target at Tuesday’s district meet at Westside’s Phelps Field.

Ella Gardner of Superior is the other back with a district record. Her 19-6¾ set the standard in the Class C girls long jump.

The oldest district record is in the boys 200. When the event was 220 yards, Terry Williams of Omaha Central ran 20.9 at Boys Town in 1962. But on a straightaway. Easier than running the curve.

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker could take down another one from the 1960s in the Class C 3,200 meters. His target is the 9:30.5 by Jack Weyers of Sterling in the two-mile in 1967.

There are 19 fresh marks on the all-time charts. Expect some of those newly restored district records to be written over.

Note: Send updates to the district records to stu.pospisil@owh.com​

GIRLS

100 Meters

A-11.60, Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 2022

B-11.8, Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998

11.8, Katy Jay, Mitchell, 1999

C-11.7, Kathy Travis, Lincoln Christian, 1991

11.7, Sarah Lyons, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 2006

D-12.1, Regan Carlstrom, St. Edward, 2003

200 Meters

A-24.11, Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 2022

B-24.40, Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008

C-24.4, Mackenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017

D-25.0, Debbie Quillen, Dix, 1972

400 Meters

A-56.12, Clara Nichols, Millard South, 2012

B-56.29, Molly Sughroue, McCook, 2014

C-57.2, Stella Klassen, Henderson, 1994

D-57.7, Karol McKenzie, Elwood, 1973

800 Meters

A-2:13.07, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2021

B-2:11.7, Sara Ensrud, Gering, 2003

C-2:15.7, Jodi Dubs, David City, 1994

D-2:16.7, Deb Spickelmier, Hayes Center, 1982

1,600 Meters

A-5:00.56, Emily Sisson, Millard North, 2008

B-5:00.32, Nora Shepherd, York, 1994

C-5:21.3, Sheila Eipperle, Bennington, 1977

D-5:09.6, Karlene Erickson, Wheeler Central, 1981

3,200 Meters

A-10:44.30, Katie Spencer, Millard South, 2015

B-10:55.0, Jill Noel, Lincoln Pius X, 1983

C-11:21.9, Karla Christensen, Wahoo, 1983

D-10:20.5, Karlene Erickson, Wheeler Central, 1981

100 Hurdles

A-14.22, Ashley Brown, Kearney, 2004

B-14.5, Mandy Neneman, Omaha Gross, 2000

14.5, Audrey Malone, Filmore Central, 2011

C-14.24, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 2022

D-14.4, Faith Mullen, Maywood, 1997

300 Hurdles

A-44.02, Sarah Pierson, Millard North, 2005

B-43.3, Kris Nelson, McCook, 1989

C-44.4, Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015

D-45.3, Taylor Tacha, Bertrand, 2009

400 Relay

A-47.94, Lincoln High, 2022

B-48.59, Grand Island Northwest, 2022

C-49.5, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1977

D-50.5, Arnold, 2000

1,600 Relay

A-3:56.57, Lincoln Pius X, 2013

B-3:59.22, Ord, 2015

C-4:03.5, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1982

D-4:04.6, Humphrey St. Francis, 2006

3,200 Relay

A-9:32.30, Omaha Burke, 2003

B-9:38.08, York, 2013

C-9:47.8, Lincoln Christian, 2009

D-9:55.6, Pawnee City, 2007

Shot Put

A-48-9, Becky Beachler, Fremont, 1997

B-50-5, Teri Steer, Crete, 1993

C-47-8, Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005

D-47-6, Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2004

Discus

A-152-0, Amy Paulsen, Ralston, 1989

B-165-0, Emily Duran, Nebraska City, 2000

C-165-8, Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 2019

D-151-9, Molly Brown, Clarks, 1993

High Jump

A-5-10, Meredy Porter, Bellevue West, 1987

5-10, Kelly Cizek, Millard South, 1996

B-5-9¼, Sue Lind, Albion, 1981

C-5-9, Jana Hochstetler, Centura, 1989

D-5-6½, Steph Thomas, McCool Junction, 1987

Long Jump

A-19-10½, LaQue Moen-Davis, Omaha North, 2011

B-19-6½, Tierra Williams, Auburn, 2013

C-19-6¾, Ella Gardner, Superior, 2022

D-18-2½, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 2022

Triple Jump

A-40-3¼, LaQue Moen-Davis, Omaha North, 2010

B-39-4, Tierra Williams, Auburn, 2013

C-40-6¾, Jaime Volkmer, Kearney Catholic, 1999

D-38-7¼, Taya Beller, Humphrey/LHF, 2018

Pole Vault

A-13-0, Maria Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South, 2022

B-13-3, Jenny Green, Grand Island Central Catholic, 2003

C-12-0, Josie Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 2019

D-11-6, Catherine Mick, BDS, 2016

BOYS

100 Meters

A-10.3, Scott Yank, Lincoln Southeast, 1981

10.43, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 2022

B-10.40, Eric Meyer, Logan View, 2004

C-10.4, Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2017

D-10.50, Andrew Shanle, St. Edward, 2002

200 Meters

A-20.9, Terry Williams, Omaha Central, 1962 (straightaway)

21.31, Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East, 2022

B-21.5, Tim Lane, Bayard, 1963

21.5, Daniel Davie, Beatrice, 2010

21.5, Jake Paulsen, Cozad, 2011

C-21.4, Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2017

D-21.60, Nate Probasco, Scribner-Snyder, 2001

400 Meters

A-46.98, Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East, 2006

B-47.73, Cody Rush, Northwest, 2012

C-48.5, Levi Gipson, Lincoln Christian, 2012

D-49.1, Eric Gustafson, Axtell, 2006

800 Meters

A-1:52.61, Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 2021

B-1:55.6, Shawn Bovill, Aurora, 1981

C-1:53.0, Scott Poehling, Fremont Bergan, 1976

D-1:59.0, Kyle Custer, Cambridge, 2005

1,600 Meters

A-4:16.4, Lynn Hall, Grand Island, 1970

B-4:21.3, Tom Housel, Lexington, 1967

C-4:28.2, Larry Kassebaum, Hebron, 1967

D-4:30.6, Warren Christensen, Maywood, 1962

3,200 Meters

A-9:16.9, Paul Schultz, Omaha Burke, 1977

B-9:12.9, Bryan Clark, Auburn, 1983

C-9:30.5, Jack Weyers, Sterling, 1967

D-9:51.7, Greg Brandl, Humphrey, 1976

110 Hurdles

A-13.7, Randy Brooks, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1977

13.82, Darius Luff, Lincoln High, 2019

B-13.9, Aaron Brandt, Wahoo Neumann, 2006

13.96, Jon Flight, Wahoo, 2017

C-14.0, Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig, 2012

D-14.1, Anthony Harms, Filley, 1998

300 Hurdles

A-37.95, Stephon Washington, Omaha Burke, 2009

B-37.90, Nehemiah Wilkins, Boys Town, 2011

C-38.5, Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1993

D-38.8, Lance Thorell, Loomis, 2006

400 Relay

A-41.79, Papillion La-Vista, 2013

41.79, Kearney, 2014

B-42.6, Valentine, 1994

C-43.0, David City Aquinas, 1998

D-43.80, St. Edward, 2002

1,600 Relay

A-3:17.71, Lincoln Pius X, 2013

B-3:21.9, McCook, 2005

C-3:26.5, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 1973

D-3:29.3, Bruning-Davenport, 2009

3,200 Relay

A-7:53.7, Hastings, 1988

B-7:54.7, York, 1996

C-8:05.80, Oakland-Craig, 2001

D-8:15.0, Stratton, 1994

Shot Put

A-62-5, Chase Beideck, Kearney, 2003

62-5, Kevin Shubert, Millard North, 2019

B-66-11½, Marty Kobza, Schuyler, 1981

C-62-10, Cassidy Kramer, West Holt, 2003

D-61-5, Lance Pfieffer, Eustis-Farnam, 2002

Discus

A-195-5, Jared Schuurmans, Norfolk, 2006

B-191-10, Cam Jurgens, Beatrice, 2017

C-196-11, Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002

D-188-11, Derek Frese, Bancroft-Rosalie, 2000

High Jump

A-7-3, Randal Carter, Papillion-La Vista, 2007

B-6-11, Kyle Odvody, Wahoo, 2000

C-6-10, Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 2022

D-6-8, Robbie Tridle, Paxton, 1999

6-8, Scott Biltoft, Davenport, 2000

Long Jump

A-24-6, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 2022

B-24-6½, Tom Haase, Aurora, 1987

C-23-5½, Derek Zimmerman, Malcolm, 2014

D-23-2½, Tim Hoy, Falls City Sacred Heart, 1974

Triple Jump

A-48-9¼, Porter Groves, Lincoln Northeast, 2009

B-50-1, Todd Brown, Holdrege, 1978

C-48-0, Derek Zimmerman, Malcolm, 2014

D-47-11¼, Tony Little, Mullen, 1977

Pole Vault

A-16-1, Scott Nachtigal, Kearney, 1995

B-16-0, Bump Novacek, Gothenburg, 1985

16-0, Seth Burney, Beatrice, 2005, 2006

C-15-9, T.J. Kloster, Arlington, 1997

D-14-6, Brandon Benson, Axtell, 2012​