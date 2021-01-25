Pospisil: 5-day tourneys won't be a burden on most teams, even far-away ones

Conference tournaments kick into high gear as winter weather returns. Bellevue West and Millard North have their rematch Friday.
Yet what remains in the forefront is the NSAA’s unprecedented, unexpected and unequivocally prudent move to five-day state tournaments this year because of the pandemic. Not even the mother of all state meets, the 339-team, 22-class all-comers carnival in 1926, started on a Tuesday.
In the NSAA boardroom last week, no one could see the jaw drop behind my mask.
For those who missed it, Pinnacle Bank Arena — the only large facility made available in Lincoln or Omaha — will be used for 30 of the 42 games (same for the girls tournament). First-round games will be spread over two days, using three Lincoln high school gyms. Semifinals will be spread over two days. Tickets will be good for one session only. PBA’s seating capacity, based on 50% in the most recent directed health measures released for Lincoln, should be at least 6,000.
“To make the NSAA tournament work, it could be over 10 days. It doesn’t matter to me,” Elkhorn Mount Michael coach Derrik Spooner said Saturday. “Hey, I’m an athletic director, as well. I know those are hard decisions to make. But think of how good the job the NSAA has done so far. I trust what they say, what they do, and whatever they decided, I’m going to back them 100%.”
Omaha Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel, who, like Spooner, is trying to get his team a return trip to state, said the new format creates a new dynamic — rest days — not afforded in a three-day tournament.
“You have to prep a certain way for playing three games in three days,” Stoffel said. “That could help some teams; it could hurt other teams if they are on a roll.”
What gripes there have been on social media stem from travel concerns. The boys teams more than three hours from Lincoln in the top eight of the NSAA point standings are Alliance at No. 1 in B, Bridgeport at No. 3 and Hershey at No. 6 in C-2 and Mullen at No. 3, O’Neill St. Mary’s at No. 4 and Medicine Valley at No. 7 in D-2.
Odds are against all six being in Lincoln very long. In the first two seasons for statewide seeding for winner-take-all district finals, five of the 11 teams beyond the three-hour zone went past the first round (it was 4 of 10 for girls). Only one of the boys’ five and one of the girls’ four made the final. Checking the 20-year record, 16 of 160 boys finalists (10%) were outside three hours, 12 of 160 (7.5%) for girls.
That said, I’m betting that any team traveling far to Lincoln won’t mind if it means playing on Saturday in PBA. The NSAA has it worked out for a three-day stay for any team in C-2, D-1 or D-2 that wins its first game, then loses in the semifinal. The third-place games in those classes will be Friday. Only a semifinal winner would stay to Saturday. And Class B’s bracket will be adjusted so any western team would play Wednesday instead of Tuesday.
A generation ago, it’s doubtful that a five-day tournament would have been possible. If there’s not a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state between now and then, it’s also possible the state tournaments could set attendance records even at half capacity. There is pent-up demand to watch the local high school play. Students haven’t gotten in en masse. Ditto for aunts, uncles, cousins and down the family line.
And how many who can’t be there Friday at Millard North to watch Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas go against Chucky Hepburn and Frankie Fidler are hoping their chance comes during the state tournament?
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Millard North is No. 14 in the national MaxPrep ratings. Notwithstanding its 62-39 loss at Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Westside beat Papillion-La Vista 58-44 to move past the Monarchs into sixth. Lincoln North Star, on a three-game winning streak, replaced Gretna at No. 10 after the Dragons' 56-50 loss to now-No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South.
Class B: Defending champion Omaha Skutt slipped to fifth after losing 59-56 to Roncalli in the River Cities Conference tournament that Mount Michael captured with a 56-32 win over Roncalli. Elkhorn dropped for a loss to C-1 contender Lincoln Christian.
Class C-2: It was a makeover week after many losses among last week’s ranked teams. Preseason No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic was not ranked for a while but has won six straight games and returned at No. 6.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Gretna at Bellevue West, Papio South at Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X. Thursday: Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island. Friday: Bellevue West at Millard North, Omaha Central at Gretna, Papio South at Westside. Saturday: Bellevue West at Prep, Millard North at Lincoln North Star.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: St. Paul at Centura, Sutton at Milford, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Oakland-Craig. Friday: Norfolk Catholic at Humphrey St. Francis.
Class C-2 — Thursday: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wakefield. Friday: Tri County at Nebraska City Lourdes, Freeman at Diller-Odell. Saturday: Humphrey St. Francis at Norfolk Lutheran.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: O’Neill St. Mary’s at Creighton, Osmond at Laurel-CC, Walthill at Wynot. Thursday: Deshler at Kenesaw, Falls City SH at Johnson-Brock. Friday: Burwell at Arcadia/Loup City, Laurel-CC at Creighton.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Southern at Falls City SH. Thursday: O’Neill St. Mary’s at Stuart.
Conference tournaments (subject to weather delays): Eastern Midlands, semifinals Tuesday at higher seeds and final Friday at highest boys seed; Central, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Aurora NCC; Capitol, semifinals Thursday at higher seeds and final Saturday at Ashland-Greenwood; Trailblazer, semifinals Thursday at home sites and final Saturday at girls final site; Centennial, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Omaha Concordia; Southwest, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Kearney High; Republican Plains, semifinals Friday at Benkelman and Southern Valley and final Saturday at Cambridge; Crossroads, semifinals Thursday and final Friday at home sites; Mid-Nebraska, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Mid Plains-North Platte; Frontier, semifinals Thursday (Omaha Christian host) and final Saturday at SECC-Lincoln.