Pospisil: 5-day tourneys won't be a burden on most teams, even far-away ones

Omaha Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel, who, like Spooner, is trying to get his team a return trip to state, said the new format creates a new dynamic — rest days — not afforded in a three-day tournament.

“You have to prep a certain way for playing three games in three days,” Stoffel said. “That could help some teams; it could hurt other teams if they are on a roll.”

What gripes there have been on social media stem from travel concerns. The boys teams more than three hours from Lincoln in the top eight of the NSAA point standings are Alliance at No. 1 in B, Bridgeport at No. 3 and Hershey at No. 6 in C-2 and Mullen at No. 3, O’Neill St. Mary’s at No. 4 and Medicine Valley at No. 7 in D-2.

Odds are against all six being in Lincoln very long. In the first two seasons for statewide seeding for winner-take-all district finals, five of the 11 teams beyond the three-hour zone went past the first round (it was 4 of 10 for girls). Only one of the boys’ five and one of the girls’ four made the final. Checking the 20-year record, 16 of 160 boys finalists (10%) were outside three hours, 12 of 160 (7.5%) for girls.