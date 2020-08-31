Pospisil: 96% of opening weekend's scheduled high school football games were played. We'll take it

Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke: “Man football is really starting tonight in my state and my district is seriously not about to let us play. This is so sad man and they don’t even care. So EVERYBODY else in the state gets to play but not us. This ain’t even fair man.”

Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman, a former player and assistant at Burke, would have played his alma mater Friday as the Thunderbirds began defense of their Class A title. Instead, their first game is at home Friday against Bellevue East.

Since most Class A schools are limiting attendance to immediate family, Huffman was glued to the tube Thursday night to watch nephew Bo Wieseler play for Elkhorn South against Millard West. He also looked in on the Omaha Westside-Omaha Creighton Prep game. Friday, he and a neighbor watched Bellevue East’s game at Norfolk on the big screen at a D.J.’s Dugout.

“But it was like a security camera feed, it was so far away. I didn’t get a whole lot out of it, but it was nice watching football again, I’ll tell you that,” Huffman said.

He would have preferred playing since the Thunderbirds are breaking in a new quarterback. Luke Johannsen, a junior who transferred from Bellevue East, and Nick Chanez will see the first action.