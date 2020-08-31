Pospisil: 96% of opening weekend's scheduled high school football games were played. We'll take it

On opening weekend, 127 high school football games were scheduled in Nebraska. Only five weren’t played because a school had a COVID-19 case that affected its team.
That’s 96%. Who wouldn’t be satisfied with that rate the rest of the season?
Even if the rate dropped to 90%, which roughly would be 13 affected games, that wouldn’t bring the season to its knees.
Coaches seem to be doing the right things in practice to get to game night. They must lie awake, however, hoping that a contact-tracing report the next day doesn’t affect their team.
Those game-day exposure reports happened last week to Elkhorn South with Northern Illinois commit Makhi Nelson-Douglas and Grand Island Northwest with quarterback Alex Brandt. There probably were more in the state’s larger schools that we haven’t heard about yet.
Eight schools in Class A didn’t have a season opener last week — Bellevue West and the seven Omaha Public Schools teams. West was the odd team out in the scheduling switches triggered by OPS, which isn’t able to have football while its district is in full remote instruction.
We turned to Twitter to get OPS player reaction about a Friday night without football. The stars were upset.
Deshawn Woods, Omaha Central: “So today would’ve been the day I played my first game as a junior. But because we don’t know how to handle a situation it got stripped away from me. I love this game from the bottom of my heart. But not playing tonight with my Teammates, Coaches, most importantly Family (,) hurt.”
Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke: “Man football is really starting tonight in my state and my district is seriously not about to let us play. This is so sad man and they don’t even care. So EVERYBODY else in the state gets to play but not us. This ain’t even fair man.”
Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman, a former player and assistant at Burke, would have played his alma mater Friday as the Thunderbirds began defense of their Class A title. Instead, their first game is at home Friday against Bellevue East.
Since most Class A schools are limiting attendance to immediate family, Huffman was glued to the tube Thursday night to watch nephew Bo Wieseler play for Elkhorn South against Millard West. He also looked in on the Omaha Westside-Omaha Creighton Prep game. Friday, he and a neighbor watched Bellevue East’s game at Norfolk on the big screen at a D.J.’s Dugout.
“But it was like a security camera feed, it was so far away. I didn’t get a whole lot out of it, but it was nice watching football again, I’ll tell you that,” Huffman said.
He would have preferred playing since the Thunderbirds are breaking in a new quarterback. Luke Johannsen, a junior who transferred from Bellevue East, and Nick Chanez will see the first action.
Johannsen has the stronger arm and in West’s offense, “you have to throw the thing a long ways,” Huffman said. “That way teams can’t pack it in and that’s one of the benefits we’ve had over the years, we’ve had to have a QB who can throw it a long ways and guys who can go out and run it down, which we have.”
What he said he noticed from watching those games last weekend is that teams are behind where they normally are, but that’s a residual effect of the pandemic. The unseasonable heat also had an impact.
“I’m watching like the blocking. We just haven’t had enough time to get kids going,” Huffman said. “That’s why early in the season we’re going to have such a nice advantage because we play our guys one way. It was so hot last week, too. The weather looks set to cooperate this week. That should help. The big fellows looked awfully tired.”
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: At No. 10, Gretna replaces Millard North. Gretna beat Lincoln Southwest 30-7 and Millard North lost 33-0 to No. 2 Millard South. Prep tumbles from sixth to ninth after its 42-0 loss at Westside.
Class B: Waverly and Omaha Skutt move into first and second in time for their Friday game at Waverly after new No. 3 Norris beat then-No. 1 Elkhorn 28-18. The Antlers slip to fifth. York takes over No. 10 from Omaha Roncalli, which lost 35-19 to Skutt.
Class C-1: New No. 7 Cozad defeated then-No. 8 Gothenburg 35-7. North Bend also enters, at No. 8, after beating Fort Calhoun 37-13. Gone are previous No. 6 Columbus Scotus, which lost 40-0 to No. 1 Wahoo, and then-No. 10 Auburn, which fell 21-20 at No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood.
Class C-2: Lincoln Lutheran defeated Omaha Concordia to gain the No. 10 spot. Yutan ceded its No. 7 spot to Fremont Bergan, which moved up after beating the Chieftains 41-13.
Eight Man-1: Wakefield, which beat then-No. 10 West Point Guardian Angels 36-22, Neligh-Oakdale and Elm Creek take the last three spots while Guardian Angels, Clarkson/Leigh and Arcadia-Loup City, the latter losing to Elm Creek, exit.
Eight Man-2: All 10 teams in the preseason ratings won.
Six Man: Spalding Academy rallied to beat defending champion Harvard 47-40 to drop the Cardinals out and enter at No. 9. Southwest is the new No. 10.
Top games this week
Class A — Friday: Millard South vs. Elkhorn South at Elkhorn Stadium, Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Papillion-La Vista at PLV Stadium, Omaha Westside at Kearney, Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest (8:15 p.m.), Millard West vs. Millard North at Buell.
Class B — Friday: Omaha Skutt at Waverly, Hastings at Scottsbluff, Aurora at Bennington, Omaha Gross at Seward, Ralston at Plattsmouth.
Class C-1 — Friday: Adams Central at Wahoo, Battle Creek at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Pierce at Columbus Lakeview, Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran, Wayne at West Point-Beemer.
Class C-2 — Friday: David City Aquinas at Centennial, Grand Island Central Catholic at Fremont Bergan, Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo Neumann, Centura at Bridgeport, BRLD at Oakland-Craig, Ord at Central City, Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton.
Eight Man-1 — Thursday: Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale. Friday: Cambridge at Amherst, Thayer Central at Cross County, Clarkson/Leigh at Elmwood-Murdock, Elkhorn Valley at North Central, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Stanton, Tri County at Weeping Water.
Eight Man-2 — Friday: Ravenna at Ansley-Litchfield, BDS at Johnson-Brock, Kenesaw at Loomis.
Six Man — Friday: Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore, Sterling at Lincoln Parkview, Silver Lake at Spalding Academy, Southwest at Red Cloud.
stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!