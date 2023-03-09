LINCOLN — No one wanted this ending.

Not to what was the most exciting game of the first two days of state basketball.

Not Shelton, not Santee, not the large crowd Thursday night inside Devaney Center.

The foul called had to be a technical foul — because of the situation.

With 7 seconds left and Santee leading by a point — that close to getting two more games and a chance at a state title in the school’s first time in Lincoln, the Warriors were setting up for another throw-in.

Shelton was in the process of giving the five fouls needed to get Santee into bonus free throws. So this was to be the third throw-in eight seconds.

Austyn Saul, the state’s top scorer by average, was jostling with Ashton Simmons at midcourt — before the official gave the ball to Santee’s inbounder.

Simmons fell down. Because it was a dead ball, the ball not ready for play, the foul by rule was a technical. Common fouls can be called only in live-ball situations.

Simmons made the two free throws and Quinn Cheney added another on the ensuing possession. Now down two, Santee tried a fullcourt pass to Saul that didn’t connect and didn’t touch anyone before going out the far baseline.

Two more free throws ended Shelton’s 72-68 win.

Shelton coach Will Reutzel: “I didn’t see what happened. I was looking down to the other guys telling them to deny the ball (on the throw-in). You don’t want the game to end on something like that.”

Santee coach Waylon LaPlante: “At the end, the referee made that decision to make the call. Looking at the replay, I think everybody seen it. When you flop in high school basketball, it’s not good. When you flop in professional basketball, it’s not good. You get a technical foul in that crucial time of the game, uncalled for.

“We started seeing late in the game that some of the players were trying to get flop calls. I think, right in front of me, at one time, nobody was around a kid and he flopped down and screamed.

“We’ve got to play through those things. We’ve seen it all season. Our boys work through those and fight through those situations.”

Those in Santee blue came from northeast Nebraska. Other tribal towns. And those connected with the Santee Sioux Nation living in surrounding states.

“They came from everywhere. That meant a lot to us,’’ LaPlante said.

But Devaney is a big stage compared to gyms with six rows of seating. Santee came in with the jitters. Understandably so. The first half was a struggle. Turnovers. Missed shots, the Warriors’ aim off to the left.

They trailed by 13 at halftime. But led by four going into the final quarter. Shelton couldn’t hit from outside and Saul had seven defensive rebounds in the third quarter. His game totals were 16 points — guard Kellen Medina also had 16 — and 17 rebounds.

“We had to move faster,’’ LaPlante said. “Everybody’s seen it. We’re tough to deal with when we move fast.”

Santee’s lead got to nine and still was eight, 61-53, before the Bulldogs’ Riley Bombeck went bombs’ away.

He scored 23-1 Shelton’s next 11 points — three 3s and an own putback — to make it a two-point game for the first time since early in the fourth.

“I had the thought in my head that we got this,’’ said Bombeck, who scored 29 points. “We’re going to get this, we’re going to win.”

After Marquis Tuttle scored for Santee, Simmons made a 3 with 14 seconds left. He had 24 points.

History-making has been on the Bulldogs’ minds. The school once was a dynamo — in the 1910s. A Class B title in 1918, a Class A title the next year.

Shelton had runner-up teams twice in the 1920s. But since the second one, in 1928, the Bulldogs went 65 years between state appearances. They got to the semifinals in that first year back, then dropped first-round games in 1995 and last year.

They’re going to be the ones to move on, to play defending champion Lincoln Parkview in the semifinals Friday night.

Santee’s dream is done for this year. What happened Thursday night is now in the past. But there are life lessons to carry over.

“Our young guys know that they're going to come back, they’re going to be here again,’’ LaPlante said. “The season’s not over for us. It might be over for the NSAA here, but we get two weeks off and then we’re going to Oklahoma for a tournament and the week after we’re going to Denver for a tournament, so the season’s not over for us.

“We're going to go keep fighting and keep playing.”

