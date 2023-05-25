Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three years into a four-day state track meet, it seems here to stay.

“I think we're settling into the process and the format. We run a very efficient meet,’’ said Nate Neuhaus, the NSAA assistant director who’s the co-meet director with John Krogstrand of the Omaha Public Schools.

“We do a great job of officiating it. Things aren't as urgent. So, barring any major proposals, I don't see any major changes.”

It would require an NSAA legislative proposal, such as the one adopted in the 2021-22 school year after it was the NSAA board that decided to hold the 2021 (pandemic year) and 2022 meets over four days, to undo it.

Same for reversing the order of competition. Classes A and B are locked in to going first every year, on Wednesday and Thursday. Classes C and D have the weekends at Burke Stadium.

That’s the part I would change. I’m warming up, ever so gradually, to not having a two-day meet. This way does ease the crunch on traffic, parking, seating, lines for concessions and the restrooms. Attendance is better.

But every two years, flip the schedule. Switch those who have to take off work — or are still in school — to watch their family members or friends compete. Not likely to happen, not since a survey after the 2021 meet showed 70 percent of responding schools favored keeping C and D last.

Coming next year is the elimination of heats in the 300 hurdles races and the 400 meters, again the result of a member-school legislative proposal. The 300 hurdles will be time-comparison finals on day one, with the 400 finals on day two.

While the tweaks to competition will be relatively minor, Burke Stadium’s renovation should be the talk in 2024. Work is to commence shortly (will it be done for football season?). New stadium lights are coming. The videoboard is in, its capabilities learned by the day during the meet.

Expect expanded restrooms and other alterations to meet ADA standards.

Twister terror

Six days before she ran in the Class C 100 meters, just missing on qualifying for the finals, North Bend sophomore Alexa Brodd lived through a tornado.

As her farm family huddled in the basement of their house five miles east and two miles north of the Dodge County town, the twister blew out the house’s east wall. Much of the farmstead was destroyed.

“We could look outside,” older sister Emily told North Bend Eagle publisher Nathan Arneal, “and about a mile away we could see…”

“The dust, just spinning.” Alexa finished her sister’s sentence.

Coach’s son

If Class A 400 meters winner Gabe Miles has a familiar last name, the Lincoln East senior is the son of former Husker men’s basketball coach Tim Miles.

He’ll run for North Dakota State next year.

A great race

It likely isn’t a first, but to see a third-place finisher in an event put a mark on the state’s all-time charts is rare.

Such was the race for the Class B 300 hurdles championship. Jackson Roberts of Boone Central repeated as the all-class gold winner by running 37.69. He’s No. 6 all-time.

Jacob Horner of Elkhorn North, who clipped the last hurdle, 37.79. No. 7. And Tyler Carroll of Central City, 37.90. Tied for No. 10.