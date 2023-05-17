Alex Rice claimed he had the easy part.

He finished up Omaha Skutt’s boys 3,200 relay, which smashed the Class B state record on the opening day of the state track meet at Burke Stadium.

“All I had to do was hold it,’’ Rice said. “I mean, they did most of the work for me.

“I was just like I got to finish running. I had like a 50-meter lead coming into it. I just wanted to not let them down. We’ve been working for this for a long time.”

Skutt’s time of 7:49.18 on a warm Wednesday afternoon bettered the mark of 7:55.4 by Ogallala six years ago and landed the SkyHawk foursome of Jack Wade, Tommy Rice, McCoy Haussler and Alex Rice) at No. 8 on the all-time charts.

It was a good day for the 3,200 relays. Those were one of only two event finals on the track on the first day of the four-day state meet, which continues Thursday with the conclusion of the Class A and B meet. Classes C and D have the place to themselves on Friday and Saturday.

Elkhorn North broke the Class B girls state record with a 9:27.97 from the quartet of Ella Ford, Jenna Polking, Morgan Sacha and Sydney Stodden.

Lincoln East’s foursome in Class A went to No. 2 all-time — and didn’t break the school record. The Spartans’ Mia Murray, Jordyn Wissing, Peyton Svehla and Berlyn Schutz posted a 9:13.08 that at their school trails only the 9:12.70 in 2018.

Omaha Burke’s boys had the day’s shocker. The Bulldogs, who were seeded 11th from the district results and weren’t on the board in the Class A season leaders, ran 7:55.24 with Thomas Vasquez, Kirk Pulliam, Dillon Burge and Reed Emsick.

No records fell or season bests topped in the 3,200 meters. Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South, trying for the distance triple, ran 10:36.55 with no push in Class A after no one kept up with Class B winner Madison Seiler of Gering, who ran 11:01.12.

The boys champions were Piercze Marshall of Millard West in Class A and Riley Boonstra of Norris in Class B.

Wednesday’s final record performance was in the Class B girls 200 meters heats. Kennedy Wade of Bennington, a South Dakota signee, improved her mark of 24.71 from last year’s state final to 24.54.

“Whether it was today or tomorrow, I just wanted it so bad,’’ Wade said. “I thought today was a perfect day.”

In field events, Arizona State-bound Sam Cappos of Lincoln East set the all-class meet record in the boys shot put at 63-9¾. Omaha Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd in the Class A boys triple jump and Lademi Davies in the Class A girls long jump successfully defended their 2022 titles.

Stu's views

THURSDAY'S MUST SEE

I’ll take the Class A girls 1,600, which should be the best duel of the meet as both are on the all-time charts. Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East against Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South, who’s the defending champion. Given the right conditions, the push might take the winner to record territory. Post time is 4:20 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S BEST

Track: Kennedy Wade of Bennington, lowering her Class B record time in the 200 to 24.54 during the prelims.

Field: Sam Cappos of Lincoln East, taking down Larry Station’s Class A meet record while also grabbing the overall meet record with his 63-9¾. Kade Pieper of Class C Norfolk Catholic, No. 2 on the all-time chart behind Station, now knows the target distance for the all-class gold and the record when it’s his turn Friday.

VIDEOBOARD A STAR

Burke’s new ScoreVision videoboard, replacing the old one from Rosenblatt Stadium in the north end, brought back the bells and whistles. Much better than watching the postage-stamp boards in the south end that got the meet through last year.

