Pospisil: A look at the Nebraska boys basketball subdistrict finals

A night after Omaha Roncalli took down Omaha Skutt, Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family’s 39-36 loss to Norfolk Catholic leaves the state without an undefeated boys basketball team entering the district finals.

In the Class C2-5 subdistrict final Thursday at Madison, No. 7 Norfolk Catholic led 37-33 on two Ben Hammond free throws with 39.8 seconds left. Jason Sjuts’ 3 for the No. 1 Bulldogs cut it to 37-36, only for Brennen Kelley to score in the open court with 20 seconds left.

The Bulldogs had two chances, thanks to an offensive rebound to score after that. Despite the loss that ends a 28-game winning streak, they will be one of the four at-large teams in the district finals and will host their game. Just like last year, when they lost to Howells-Dodge in the same round, then came back to win Class D-1 for the second time in three years by beating the Jaguars in a state-state rematch.

What else happened in the subdistrict finals:

Class C-1

C1-1, No. 6 Auburn 86, Fairbury 47: Maverick Binder had 27 points, Skyler Roybal added 15 and Marcus Hudson scored 10 for the Bulldogs. The three-time defending champions made 13 3-pointers.

C1-2, No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood 74, Lincoln Christian 57: Cale Jacobsen’s 28 points led the 23-1 Jays.

C1-3, No. 5 Omaha Concordia 59, Fort Calhoun 34: Zac Kulus had a personal 15-point run into the second quarter to widen the Mustangs’ lead to 28-8. Kulus finished with 21 and Karsten Mathsen 13.

C1-4, No. 3 Wahoo 70, Wahoo Neumann 34: Marcus Glock scored 16 points, Anthony Simons had 13 and Owen Hancock added 10 for the Warriors (22-2), who outscored the Cavaliers 42-16 in the first half.

C1-9, Wood River 56, Adams Central 44: The Eagles (20-6) haven’t been to state since 2006.

C1-10, No. 10 Central City 56, Centura 45: The Bison, after their school-record 21st win, will be in a district final for the second straight year and looking to get to state for the first time since 1947. Kenai Kearney had 19 points and Ayden Zikmund 18

Class C-2

C2-4, No. 2 Howells-Dodge 68, Wakefield 51: Blake Sindelar had 26 points and 14 rebounds for the 22-3 Jaguars.

C2-8, Heartland 48, Cross County 47: Trev Peters led the Huskies (15-8) with 15 points. Trajan Arbuck got the winning basket with 4.2 seconds left.

C2-10, No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic 47, No. 8 Amherst 38: Marcus Lowery had 23 points and Gil Jengmer 17 for the Crusaders (21-3).

Class D-1

D1-4, Walthill 60, Stanton 59: A last-second shot by the Mustangs missed.

D1-7, Blue Hill 46, No. 6 Kenesaw 41: Blue Hill advances with a 16-10 record.

D1-10, No. 1 North Plate St. Patrick’s 59, Anselmo-Merna 37: Jack Heiss had 27 points and 10 rebounds while topping the 1,500-point milestone in his career.

D1-11, No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton 62, Maywood-Hayes Central 50: The Tigers led by only 44-40 after three quarters.

Class D-2

D2-9, Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 41: The Tigers will give retiring coach Jody Rhodes a chance to be in one last state tournament.

D2-11, Potter-Dix 56, South Platte 40: Potter-Dix improved to 21-3 for its most wins since 1989.

Girls district finals

Friday will be district finals in girls basketball for all classes below Class A, although two Class B games won’t be played until Monday.

FRIDAY'S CLASS B FINALS

B-1, McCook (10-13) at No. 2 Elkhorn North (22-1), 5:30: North just avenged its only blemish by beating No. 1 Omaha Skutt behind 33 points from super soph Britt Prince. Good luck to the Bison slowing her down.

B-2, Holdrege (11-13) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (23-1), 6 p.m.: Skutt’s Peyton McCabe had 32 against Elkhorn North. Holdrege won two low-scoring games to advance.

B-3, Waverly (11-11) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (22-3), 6 MT: Scottsbluff is trying to make state for a record third year. Waverly made it here as an at-large.

B-4, Platteview (15-10) at No. 5 Adams Central (21-3), 6: The host Patriots are on a seven-game winning streak.

B-6, No. 10 Grand Island Northwest (13-11) at No. 6 York (20-4), 6: Northwest beat York 47-34 in the Central Conference tournament final but needed an at-large spot after Adams Central snapped the Vikings’ five-game winning streak.

B-8, No. 9 Blair (17-6) at No. 7 Sidney (19-7), 5:30 MT: Blair hasn’t been to state since 1998, but Sidney has been there the past five years. It’s an 828-mile round trip for the Bears.

Gering at Norris in B-5 and Elkhorn at Beatrice in B-7 will be Monday.

Other classes: Lincoln Parkview (17-8), winless two years ago, plays Class D-2 No. 4 Anselmo-Merna at 7 p.m. at Hastings College for a possible first state appearance. Ratings matchups are No. 8 Syracuse (21-4) at No. 4 Malcolm (19-6) at 6 p.m. in C-1, No. 7 Pender (20-6) at No. 4 Ponca (23-1) at 7 and No. 10 Superior (20-5) playing No. 4 Crofton (21-4) at 6 at Central Community College in Columbus in C-2, No. 8 BDS (22-4) against No. 6 Elgin/Pope John (17-6) at 7 at Shelby in D-1 and No. 10 Diller-Odell (15-7) against No. 6 Wauneta-Palisade (19-5) at 7 at Wilcox-Hildreth and No. 9 Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) against No. 7 Wynot (14-10) at 6 at Ord.

Wilmot stories wanted

Bro. Mike Wilmot was in the lives of many at Omaha Creighton Prep as an educator and coach, at Omaha North and Roncalli as a coach, at Jesuit Middle School and Gesu Housing as a builder.

Before he left for Milwaukee about four years ago, I was fortunate to spend a couple hours recording his memories of his time in Omaha. Some of those I’ll use in a column soon. But I’d like some of your Brother stories, too. He was as colorful a coach in these parts as Elkhorn Mount Michael legend Jim “Killer” Kane, who passed away in 2003.

Send your best ones to me at stu.pospisil@owh.com. Designate which ones can be printed with your name attached.

