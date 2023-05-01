Regular-season tournaments can be a good indicator of pitching depth.

Then Lincoln East is out in front in Class A.

The Spartans won their third of the season Saturday, beating Millard West 7-3 for the championship of Millard South’s Don Kraft Invitational.

Carter Mick threw five shutout innings, striking out 10 while backed by seven runs, before the previous No. 1 Wildcats got to him for three runs in the sixth.

East’s other tournament titles were at Millard West’s Frank Ryan Invitational and the Heartland Conference tournament.

Now 25-4, East returns to No. 1 in the last ratings before district play begins Friday. Millard West slips to No. 2.

Only two other teams in the Top 10 have won multiple tournaments. No. 3 Elkhorn South captured the Lincoln Pius X and Papillion-La Vista titles. No. 5 Elkhorn North took home the Eastern Midlands Conference and Bennington Classic crowns.

A team to watch is Fremont, which was 6-11 before beating three then-ranked teams to be the Bellevue West Invitational champion. The Tigers are eighth this week in Class A and 10th in the Top 10. They were to play Grand Island on Monday and have a Tuesday home game against ratings contender Lincoln Pius X.

State tournament setup

Class C returns, television debuts and a winner-take-all final ensues.

That’s what changes from last year in the second year of the Omaha area hosting the state tournaments.

Class C is back for the first time since 1960, when Seward Concordia defeated Papillion 8-0. The state then had only two classes through 1981 and only one class until Class B came back in 2008.

To facilitate first-ever live televising of the state baseball finals, by Nebraska Public Media, the tournaments will divide their teams into two four-team brackets for double-elimination play. The two survivors then meet on May 19 at Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field in the finals — Class C first at 1 p.m., with Class B at 4 and Class A at 7.

Class A plays its first two rounds of winners’ bracket games at Werner Park and then the championship bracket shifts to UNO for the remainder of play. Elimination games are at Werner, then UNO.

Class B plays its opening round at Werner, its bracket semifinals at UNO and its bracket finals at Fricke Field in Papillion. Elimination games are at UNO, then Papillion.

Class C starts at UNO for opening games. Its bracket semifinals are at Papillion and bracket finals at Millard North and Omaha Westside. Elimination games are at Papillion, then Westside.

Districts

Class A districts: Games through Tuesday (and only one is scheduled after the cutoff) count toward district seedings. The NSAA will release pairings on Wednesday.

The top six in the point standings will host district tournaments. Entering Monday, the top six were Millard West, Lincoln East, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South. Creighton Prep, Pius X and Millard South appear mathematically alive as well.

Classes B, C districts: Since the pairings were made last week, Beatrice has moved up from seventh to fifth in the Class B point standings and Platteview from fifth to fourth. Some teams still have regular-season games Monday and Tuesday, and all games through districts count toward determining the two wild-card teams (those not district champions) for each class for the state tournament.

In Class B, the top five seeds need to win only one game to be district champion. In Class C, top-ranked and overall No. 1 seed Malcolm also enjoys that luxury. All of those teams can save their aces for the big games.

CLASS B

B-1 at Elkhorn North: Thursday, Nebraska City vs. Bennington, 5. Final Friday, Thursday winner at Elkhorn North, 5

B-2 at Wahoo: Thursday, Hastings vs. Waverly, 5. Final Friday, Thursday winner at Wahoo, 5

B-3 at Hickman: Thursday, Seward vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael. Final Friday, Thursday winner vs. Norris, 5

B-4 at Omaha Gross: Thursday, Blair vs. Ralston, 6. Final Friday: Thursday winner at Gross, 6

B-5 at Ashland: Thursday: Beatrice vs. Crete, 5:30. Final Friday: Thursday winner vs. Platte Valley, 5:30

B-6: Thursday, South Sioux City at Omaha Skutt, 5; Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Northwest at Skutt, 7:30. Final Friday, site and time TBD.

CLASS C

C-1 at Malcolm: Thursday, St. Paul vs. Omaha Concordia, 4:30. Winner plays Malcolm in 7 p.m. final.

C-2: Thursday, Lincoln Christian vs. Twin River, 4:30 at Plattsmouth; Centennial at Plattsmouth, 6:30. Final Friday, site and time TBD.

C-3: Thursday, Arlington vs. Maxwell, 1:30 at Central City; Louisville at Central City, 4:30. Final Friday, site and time TBD.

C-4: Thursday, Thurston-Cuming vs. Douglas County West at Valley, 4; Auburn vs. Raymond Central at Valley, 6. Final Friday, site and time TBD.

C-5: Thursday, Falls City vs. Platteview, 4 at Springfield; Omaha Roncalli vs. Fort Calhoun, 6:30 at Springfield. Final Friday, site and time TBD.

C-6: Thursday, Wayne vs. West Point GACC, 1 at Hastings; Fairbury at Adams Central, 4 at Hastings. Final Friday, site and time TBD.​