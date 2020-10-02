Pospisil: Adams Central defeats Central City, but Bison QB sets Class C-1 record

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Adams Central’s defense was in pass coverage all night.
While the Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots gave up a class record 42 completions to Central City junior Kale Jensen, they never gave up a deep pass. And after the first series of the game, didn’t give up a touchdown in a 21-8 victory Friday night at Preferred Popcorn Field.
“We wanted them to go nickel-and-dime us down the field and our corners did a great job of not letting them get over the top,” Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said. “We didn’t give up any big plays the whole entire night and I think that really helped our confidence of saying you got to go 10-plus plays to score on us and we have a solid defense.”
By turning back the Bison three times in the red zone, including a goal-line stand at the end of a 20-play possession, the Patriots improved to 6-0 and denied Central City (3-3) its first victory since 1993 in an on-again, off-again series.
Jensen, who’s 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, will continue to lead the state in passing after his 42-of-68, 348-yard performance. In six games, he is 196 of 287 for 2,189 yards and 22 touchdowns.
“That’s a fantastic offense. You don’t see that in high school football in Class C by any means. The tempo they run and the schemes that they run are just phenomenal,” Mulligan said. “Their skill set guys are really good.”
Central City coach Troy Huebert said his quarterback, in his first year as a starter, improves by the week.
“He’s more confident, he sees the field well, he knows when to get the ball out and he’s so good with the quick game, accurate with that,” Huebert said. “He kind of runs the show as far as getting our guys out in space, which can put pressure on the defense.”
Jensen was 14 of 17 before Adams Central’s offense took a snap, so to be down 8-0 was a relief to the Patriots. After Jenen’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Schneiderheinz, who also ran for the 2-point conversion, Central City successfully executed an onside kick and drove to the 14 before turning it over on downs.
On the 20-play drive, the left side of the Adams Central line met Jensen on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to avoid a two-touchdown hole. Two plays later, Zac Foster hooked up with Drew Bonifas for a 61-yard pass play to the Patriots’ 38 and Foster, a senior, threw to Slade Smith for the first of his two touchdown passes.
A kickoff return to near midfield to open the second half set up Adams Central for its go-ahead touchdown. Hyatt Collins broke for 35 yards on the next play and Foster connected with Tyler Slechta for a 13-yard score less than two minutes into the third period.
Collins is a 5-10, 190-pound sophomore who pounded away for 198 yards and the Patriots’ final touchdown on 33 carries. Mulligan doesn’t hesitate to start sophomores at running back. Collins’ predecessor, Gabe Conant, was a three-year starter.
“He found his groove there in the second half,” Mulligan said. “He’s learning how to run. He needs to stick his foot in the ground and go north and south more, but the kid’s good. The offensive line did a really good job of giving him some hole and he can run through some tackles.”
Adams Central already has beaten two ranked teams — defending C-1 champion Wahoo and Cozad — and two more are its next two opponents. The Patriots visit No. 8 Kearney Catholic and Husker quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg next week and host No. 7 St. Paul the following Friday.
“We’ve been that way with the schedule the past two years,” Mulligan said. “The NSAA said we’re going to give Adams Central everybody in the state and we play top 10 teams pretty much all seasonlong.
“As long as you can stay healthy, which we have been, we can compete with anybody, I think.”
Adams Central (6-0)....0 7 7 7—21
At Central City (3-3)....8 0 0 0—8
CC: Tanner Schneiderheinz 4 pass from Kale Jensen (Schneiderheinz run)
AC: Slade Smith 11 pass from Cam Foster (Tyler Slechta kick)
AC: Tyler Slechta 13 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
AC: Hyatt Collins 12 run (Slechta kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: AC, Collins 33-198, Foster 9-21, Macrae Huyser 2-10. CC, Jensen 16-18, Schneiderheinz 6-22, Dylan Pfeifer 2-6, Charles McGinnis 1-1.
Passing: AC, Foster 4-10-0 103. CC, Jensen 42-68-1 348.
Receiving: AC, Drew Bonifas 1-61, Smith 1-11, Collins 1-18, Slechta 1-13. CC, Schneiderheinz 14-98, Jared Brown 5-35, Jake Twiss 6-78, Pfeifer 4-26, McGinnis 12-100, Ashton Gragg 1-10.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Omaha Brownell Talbot 8
After two years of six-man football and being ineligible for the playoffs, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is back in eight-man, eligible for the postseason and riding a four-game winning streak.
Jacob Sjuts threw three touchdown passes, two to twin Jason, and the Bulldogs (4-1) shut out Omaha Brownell Talbot until the game’s final minute at the Ed Foltz Complex.
The Omahans’ best chance to score against the Bulldogs’ first-string defense was when they had the ball — except for one play — for more than nine minutes in the second quarter. Brownell Talbot got to the Bulldogs 17 before Jason Sjuts sacked Charlie Pugsley on fourth down and, after a pass-interception penalty against the Raiders, was wide open for a 45-yard touchdown reception and a 22-0 halftime lead.
“They were a scrappy team,” Bulldogs co-coach Bill Mimick said. “We didn’t get to run many plays the first half. They drove it eight minutes and didn’t get it in. The kids bent, but didn’t break. We came back and scored on them and you could see they kind of hung their heads the third quarter.”
While both teams are in Eight Man-1, their roster sizes are small. Neither can line up 8-on-8 in practice. HLHF had 15 players Friday, Brownell 13 and lost starting linebacker Matthew Alli to an ankle injury in the first half.
The Raiders’ touchdown was a 55-yard pass play from backup quarterback Nate Brown to Dylan Scott against the Bulldogs’ second-unit defense.
Omaha Brownell Talbot (3-3)..........0 0 0 8—8
Humphrey/LHF (4-1)....................14 8 22 0—44
H: Ashton Sims 31 run (Jason Sjuts pass from Jacob Sjuts)
H: Jason Sjuts 29 from Jacob Sjuts (pass failed)
H: Jason Sjuts 45 pass from Jacob Sjuts (Jason Sjuts pass from Jacob Sjuts)
H: Zach Pfeifer 47 run (Ethan Keller pass from Jacob Sjuts)
H: Ayden Veik 3 run (pass failed)
H: Keller 55 pass from Jacob Sjuts (Jason Sjuts pass from Jacob Sjuts)
OBT: Dylan Scott 47 pass from Nate Brown (Austin Vetter pass from Jacob Sjuts)
