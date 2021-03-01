Pospisil: After four stunners in districts, Class A tourney field looks different than expected

March 1 might have well been April Fool’s Day to those who thought the Class A district finals would favor the home teams.
Four of them lost, and next week’s state tournament field bears no resemblance to the ratings or the NSAA point standings.
The stunners were Lincoln East (10-12) winning 56-51 in overtime at Lincoln Pius X, Millard South (11-11) winning 35-34 at Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South winning 64-59 at Omaha Central and Millard West (17-5) winning 55-54 at Omaha Westside.
“I wouldn’t have guessed it,’’ Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said, “but here we are.”
The aftershocks are that Pius X will take the one wild-card berth to state, leaving a 20-win Central team at home; all three Millard schools will be at state at the same time for the first time; and the Omaha Public Schools are all staying at home for the first time since 1996.
The top three teams in the state, No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep and No. 3 Millard North won their finals handily. West beat Lincoln North Star 77-48, Prep cruised past Elkhorn South 62-50 and Millard North thumped Gretna 73-29.
In the state field next week, Millard North will be the No. 1 seed, followed by Bellevue West, Prep, Pius X, Millard West, Papio South, Lincoln East and Millard South. Lincoln East and Millard South were not in the final ratings of the regular season.
Millard South punched its ticket on Blake Stenger’s layup with seven seconds left. Papillion-La Vista chose not to call timeout, and Joseph Hylok had a good drive to the basket as well, only for his shot to rattle out at the buzzer.
“Blake was the safety on the play, and when it came to his hands, he had to make a play,’’ Millard South coach Tim Leuschen said.
The Patriots had fallen behind Papillion-La Vista (17-7) when Aidan Graham converted a four-point play with a half-minute left after making the Monarchs’ only 3 of the game.
Papio coach Dan Moore said Hylok’s shot is what the Monarchs wanted.
“We had a great year, we had a lot of goals and we had one left we didn’t get checked off, and that was tonight,’’ he said. “The basketball gods did not help us with making some shots during the game or that last layup going in the basket.”
In other district finals:
A-1 – Bellevue West 77, Lincoln North Star 48: Frankie Fidler had 18 points and Chucky Hepburn 17 points and seven assists as the Thunderbirds took control in the second quarter.
A-2 – Millard North 73, Gretna 29: Saint Thomas had 26 points and Jasen Green 19 as the Mustangs used their size advantage over Gretna (12-10).
A-3 – Prep 62, Elkhorn South 50: Luke Jungers had 19 points and Mai’jhe Wiley 18 for Prep, which led the Storm (11-12) 52-31 after three quarters.
A-4—Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Pius X 51, OT: Joseph Marfisi had seven of his 15 points in the extra period for East, including the go-ahead 3. East beat Pius X in two of three games this season.
A-5 – Papio South 64, Central 49: Playing at Central for the third time, the Titans led for much of the final three quarters. Daniel Brocaille had 20 points and Graham Cassoutt 13 for the Titans, with Jay Dawson getting 25 for the Eagles (20-6).
A-7 – Millard West 55, Westside 54: Dominic Deangelo-Humm’s two free throws capped a 15-point game and put the Wildcats ahead 55-52. Payson Gillespie made two free throws for Westside (17-7) and took the final shot after Humm missed a 1-and-1.
Projected state tournament pairings
Class A
March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 seed Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 8 Millard South (11-11)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 5 Millard West (17-5)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln East (10-12)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (22-2) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South (15-9)
Class B
March 9-10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 seed Norris (18-2) vs. No. 8 Blair (11-11)
No. 4 Platteview (20-4) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn (17-7)
No. 2 Omaha Skutt (18-4) vs. No. 7 Waverly (15-6)
No. 3 Elkhorn Mount Michael (20-3) vs. Beatrice (16-6)
Class C-1
March 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 seed Auburn (23-0) vs. No. 8 Pierce (21-4)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Omaha Concordia (21-4) vs. No. 5 Milford (26-0)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Kearney Catholic (23-2) vs. No. 7 Wayne (22-5)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Adams Central (24-2) vs. No. 6 St. Paul (23-2)
Class C-2
March 10 at Lincoln Northeast
11 a.m.: No. 1 seed Grand Island CC (22-4) vs. No. 8 Tri County (20-5)
1:30 p.m.: No. 4 Freeman (21-4) vs. No. 5 Hartington CC (19-6)
4 p.m.: No. 2 Yutan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Chase County (16-8)
6:30 p.m.: No. 3 Bridgeport (24-2) vs. No. 6 BRLD (18-4)
Class D-1
March 10 at Lincoln Southeast
11 a.m.: No. 1 seed Burwell (24-0) vs. No. 8 Central Valley (17-6)
1:30 p.m.: No. 4 Howells-Dodge (18-8) vs. No. 5 Ansley-Litchfield (20-4)
4 p.m.: No. 2 Humphrey/LHF (19-5) vs. No. 7 Southern Valley (19-4)
6:30 p.m.: No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick’s (21-5) vs. No. 6 Walthill (19-4)
Class D-2
March 10 at Lincoln East
11 a.m.: No. 1 seed O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 8 Osceola (20-6)
1:30 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (25-1) vs. No. 5 Loomis (22-4)
4 p.m.: No. 2 Mullen (23-3) vs. No. 7 Falls City SH (17-7)
6:30 p.m.: No. 3 Humphrey SF (20-4) vs. No. 6 Wynot (19-7)