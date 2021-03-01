Pospisil: After four stunners in districts, Class A tourney field looks different than expected

Millard South punched its ticket on Blake Stenger’s layup with seven seconds left. Papillion-La Vista chose not to call timeout, and Joseph Hylok had a good drive to the basket as well, only for his shot to rattle out at the buzzer.

“Blake was the safety on the play, and when it came to his hands, he had to make a play,’’ Millard South coach Tim Leuschen said.

The Patriots had fallen behind Papillion-La Vista (17-7) when Aidan Graham converted a four-point play with a half-minute left after making the Monarchs’ only 3 of the game.

Papio coach Dan Moore said Hylok’s shot is what the Monarchs wanted.

“We had a great year, we had a lot of goals and we had one left we didn’t get checked off, and that was tonight,’’ he said. “The basketball gods did not help us with making some shots during the game or that last layup going in the basket.”

In other district finals:

A-1 – Bellevue West 77, Lincoln North Star 48: Frankie Fidler had 18 points and Chucky Hepburn 17 points and seven assists as the Thunderbirds took control in the second quarter.