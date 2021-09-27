Pospisil: After lopsided opening game, Burke and Bellevue West are on similar turf

“They get after it. They’re tough kids,” Limongi said. “They’re your traditional Burke defense. They get 11 guys and they love to fly around, and they played very well (Thursday), except for one series. They come in, and they’re physical.”

Meanwhile, Bellevue West went back to the drawing board after the Millard South loss, asked one of its playmakers to tackle a new assignment and appeared to have settled on a primary quarterback after the 49-13 win at Kearney that keeps it at No. 2.

“We have a very good football team when we play offense and defense together,” Thunderbird coach Mike Huffman said. “Our receivers, it sounds silly, are very talented, but we’ve had a lot of wrong routes or blocking the wrong guys. And when you do that at the wrong time, that’s bad football.

“Defensively for Kearney we had two goals. No loafing. And hit.”

Last Monday, Huffman brought Oklahoma wide receiver pledge Kaden Helms into his office.

“I said, ‘You and (linebacker Jaylen Roberts) want to win more than anybody on the team. Can you try safety?’” the coach recalled Friday night. “He said, ‘I sure will try,’ and I thought he did a great job tonight. He was a difference-maker right there.”