Pospisil: Amid hoops season of unknowns, talent at Millard North, Bellevue West one certainty

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.
And yes, Nebraska, there will be a high school basketball season. Keep the faith like that little girl of old. And keep the masks on.
Unless your school is in Lancaster County, where it’s Week 3 of a total — and hopefully temporary — ban on indoor youth sports, Thursday brings us opening night.
The new season picks up where last season left off in March at the state tournament, with a limited number of family members (as few as two per household in some places) able to attend. No random fans, no student sections, no pep bands. Holiday and conference tournaments likely will have altered formats if they are even played. There will be fewer one-site events that bring in multiple communities, more games at home sites.
The postseason? It depends on the state of the pandemic. Basketball has an advantage for the NSAA decision-makers over football. Changes can be made deeper into the season because every team — unlike football — advances to the postseason.
The new season also picks up where last season left off — with Millard North and Bellevue West the top teams in the state. West reversed that order in the 2020 final with a 16-point comeback that was hard fought and heartbreak at the same time. Hard fought by the winners, the greatest title-game rally in Class A tournament history. Heartbreak for a Mustang program that had gotten to the final for the first time.
The stars are back. When the teams meet, and it could be three times, there will be at least six future Division I players on the court.
Millard North has Hunter Sallis, the No. 6 prospect nationally in the 2021 class, who has trimmed his suitors’ list to Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA. Point guard Jadin Johnson signed with Old Dominion. Senior Saint Thomas and junior Jasen Green hold multiple D-I offers. The Mustangs are included in national preseason rankings.
“We’re very talented with a lot of size and experience," Mustang coach Tim Cannon said. "Chemistry and leadership will be key factors. We are working hard to win it all. Metro and state championships are our goals."
Bellevue West has two-time All-Nebraska first-team guard Chucky Hepburn, who signed last month with Wisconsin. Frankie Fidler, a 6-foot-7 senior, is headed to UNO.
“We should be a much improved perimeter shooting team. We have more ways to score than in past years and may be the best passing team we have had," Thunderbird coach Doug Woodard said. “If we sell out defensively we have a chance to contend.”
Is the season a two-team race? Not if they can help it, say the likes of Omaha Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Central and Omaha Westside.
Prep can put out a lineup that stands almost as tall as Millard North’s. AJ Rollins is a Husker football pledge at 6-6 and Luke Jungers is getting D-I offers as a 6-8 junior.
Papio South also is blessed with height; six of its 10 lettermen are 6-5 or taller. Danair Dempsey, a 6-6 senior, could be a double-double machine.
Central returns three starters and two transfers. Denim Johnson from Omaha Benson and Jaren Marshall from Omaha Burke were the leading scorers on their former teams. Those two fill the void from the graduations of Max Polk and Latrell Wrightsell.
Westside returns 6-1 junior guards Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas and adds 6-3 sophomore Tate Odvody, who averaged 12.3 points last season for Elkhorn South.
Completing the preseason Top 10 are Lincoln Southeast at No. 7, followed by Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln North Star. The Lincoln schools haven’t been able to conduct tryouts yet and if their county's ban on high school sports is lifted as scheduled Monday, the earliest date — based on the Heartland Conference schedule website — that they’ll begin play is Dec. 17.
As for the No. 1 teams in other classes:
Class B, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Starters and key contributors since freshmen, the Knights’ nucleus of six seniors made the state semifinal last season. A couple of miles away is preseason No. 2 Elkhorn, who made state in Class A. The teams meet Jan. 5 at Mount Michael.
Class C-1, Auburn: UNK signee Cam Binder and crew are after the school’s third consecutive title.
Class C-2, Grand Island Central Catholic: Like Millard North, the Crusaders seek to reverse last year’s order of finish with state champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
Class D-1, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Twins Jason and Jacob Sjuts will lead the Bulldogs’ bid for a second state title in three years.
Class D-2, Mullen: After going 94 years without a win at state, the Broncos could bring home to the Sand Hills a second title in four years.
It would be folly to expect a normal season. Omaha Marian’s girls and Omaha South’s boys had to pull out of tournaments this week for COVID-19 exposure or positive cases. Games will get moved or canceled outright. The new CDC guidelines that shorten exposure quarantines from 14 days to 10 — seven with a negative test — are a welcomed development. Volleyball, the only indoor sport for high schools in the fall, saw 94% of its scheduled matches played. Can basketball be in that ballpark?
I want to be Virginia. I want to believe that Nebraska can navigate through another high school sports season during the pandemic. Keep the faith. Make it a merry Christ(mas-k) for all.
