Pospisil: Amid hoops season of unknowns, talent at Millard North, Bellevue West one certainty

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.

And yes, Nebraska, there will be a high school basketball season. Keep the faith like that little girl of old. And keep the masks on.

Unless your school is in Lancaster County, where it’s Week 3 of a total — and hopefully temporary — ban on indoor youth sports, Thursday brings us opening night.

The new season picks up where last season left off in March at the state tournament, with a limited number of family members (as few as two per household in some places) able to attend. No random fans, no student sections, no pep bands. Holiday and conference tournaments likely will have altered formats if they are even played. There will be fewer one-site events that bring in multiple communities, more games at home sites.

The postseason? It depends on the state of the pandemic. Basketball has an advantage for the NSAA decision-makers over football. Changes can be made deeper into the season because every team — unlike football — advances to the postseason.