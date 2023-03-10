LINCOLN — Only the Rocky franchise, in the sports genre, has had more sequels than Bellevue West-Millard North.

The fourth installment takes to the Pinnacle Bank Arena court at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Millard North, the owner of the championship belt, and Bellevue West, especially Creighton-bound Josiah Dotzler, wanting to regain it.

If you can call a regular-season game a trailer for the feature film, Millard North played Bellevue West on nearly even terms for three quarters on Feb. 17 before West’s suffocating defense showed up. A 20-point win.

“We kind of ran out of gas,’’ Millard North coach Mike Etzelmiller said. “It's going to take a tremendous effort from us to stay with them tomorrow but I trust our guys are going to be ready to go and want every minute of it.”

His emotions could be running high. His dad, the late Mark Etzelmiller, coached him at Hastings and was the architect of Ogallala’s epic 1992 upset of Wahoo that stopped a 114-game winning streak and gave the elder Etzelmiller his only time in a state final.

Mike was a ballboy for that team.

“This is Lincoln, state tournament. It's a special place. I came down here all the time with my dad,’’ he said. “I remember sitting in the Bob Devaney Center. C-16, that always was our spot.”

It’s strange that Bellevue West is only a game away from being the first undefeated Class A state champion in 11 years, since Omaha Central in 2012, and yet that seems an afterthought in this tournament.

Maybe it’s been a foregone conclusion that West would run the table, Class A not at the same level this season after all the Division I players who recently came through Millard North, Bellevue West and the rest of the Metro Conference. The power center of Class A.

Millard North hopes it hears the Rocky theme in their heads. And was it so bad what they did as they walked across the court to leave the arena after outlasting Gretna?

A player said, “Look at the nets. Envision cutting them down.”

Bellevue West-Millard North. How else could a state tournament end these days?

Speeding up C-1?

The grinder mentality.

In Class C-1, it’s a tide that even a shot clock might not quell completely. Every possession valued. No quick shots, no gifts for the opponent.

“I turned on TV last night and watched Class B,’’ Omaha Concordia coach Ken Kulus said. “It’s one pass, shot. One pass, shot.

“You come down here in this setting and if you shoot it after one pass, you can pretty much plan on playing defense and back into the grinder mentality.”

If Auburn’s Jim Weeks didn’t bring that to Class C-1 when he returned to high school coaching, his taking five teams in a row to state finals has reinforced it.

“You really have to lock in and defend because every possession is important,’’ Ashland-Greenwood’s Jacob Mohs said. “To beat the good teams in C-1 it's a little bit less scoring. You have to work on those things throughout the year so that you're prepared when you get here to play that style.”

Kulus said “the old guard” of C-1 coaches has the mindset of getting back into the stance on defense to not give up any easy buckets. Pressing? Not at state, if ever. Possessions are too valuable.

The end of quarters, he said, would be where a shot clock would affect the C-1 game.

Class B is likely getting the shot clock for next season. Class C-1 is known to be getting a proposal ready for consideration for the following season. At this juncture, the remaining three classes should be getting their paperwork ready.

‘Here to stay’

Concordia returned just one of its top six scorers from last year’s state tournament team and most were starters or significant contributors the previous year when the Mustangs got to state for the first time.

Only one of the top five scorers won’t be back next year.

“Around our school, it was ‘man, that last group, they were really good. You guys will be lucky to be .500,’’’ Kulus said. “We heard that from our parents.

“I think we’re here to stay. I don’t think we were just a flash in the pan the last few years.”

Quientan McCafferty, Concordia’s 6-10 junior that was its only holdover from that group of six, has become a perimeter scorer. He made five 3s while scoring 21 points against Auburn.

“He’s just been mentally able to handle a setting like this to rise up and really be a dominant player,’’ Kulus said. “You take a look at his numbers. His numbers were against a double team the entire year. So when you look at 16 points and 11 rebounds that’s versus two guys.”

Team Weeks

For two years, it’s been co-coaches at Auburn. Weeks and his son Jackson.

How does that work? It starts with Jackson being the defensive coordinator. Dad calls him a defensive savant.

“He spends a lot of time with it,’’ the elder Weeks said. “He knows what a lot of people do and so that makes our job a little bit easier.”

The dual coaching was arranged to keep Jackson at Auburn. Other schools wanted to hire him.

“Two can work together as one. And that's huge for us. And since there's kind of an unconditional love there we can be brutally honest with each other,’’ Jim Weeks said. It works for us. That wouldn't work with everybody, right?

“We have some knockdowns but I get to break the ties, I get to make the schedule, I get to flip the coin. I get the ultimate say, but he's in charge of defense.”

Stu’s Views

Feast or famine: Platteview’s 80 points were the most in a Class B game in four years. On the flip side, Amherst’s 36-19 win over Tri County was the lowest-scoring game in the 40 years of Class C-2 and Ogallala’s 20 points against Ashland-Greenwood — the Indians averaged 19 points a quarter during the season — were an all-time Class C-1 low.

In the scorebook: York’s Dalton Snodgrass had barely seen game action following a broken leg that ended his football season the week before the state playoffs. But the senior didn’t go scoreless for the season. He made two free throws late in the loss to Platteview.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Friday

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Thursday