Pospisil: At Bellevue West, losing is the greatest motivator

“So I really think it helps. It sounds weird but sometimes a loss is going to help you in the long run. And you combine that with the recruiting attention our guys are getting, it’s important that they realize they still have to play the football games.”

The pylon photo has been blown up to poster size for the locker room and weight room, and is included on numerous tweets from Huffman.

“It’s just whatever motivation you can find to get the kids to understand when you don’t want to do something, you still have to because you never know,” he said.

Bellevue West had a chance to beat Kearney in regulation, but an extra-point kick with 16 seconds left was blocked.

Leaving nothing to chance this go-round, Huffman is going with some of his standouts on the placement-kick team. Defensive linemen Caden Camese and Arden Jenkins will line up at tight end. Micah Riley and Kaden Helms, both committed to Power Five schools, will be the wingmen.