Pospisil: At Bellevue West, losing is the greatest motivator

The final score. The time left when the other team scored the winning points.
Coaches use such motivational tools throughout the offseason and into the next campaign.
For Bellevue West, it’s the proverbial thousand-word photo.
An empty field, an orange end-zone pylon knocked over.
The stark reminder to any of West’s Playmakers in Purple about the end to their 2020 season. The snapping of their hopes for a repeat state title and 19-game winning streak.
The pylon marks where Kearney ran a trick play for the 2-point conversion in its 41-40 state quarterfinal win at West in what qualifies as an all-time upset.
“I think it’s been a great motivator,” Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said. “I mean, our guys needed to be humbled a little bit. We forget sometimes that these kids are (ages) 15 through 18. Like the senior class that’s playing this year, these guys have lost only one game as most of them didn’t play varsity their freshman year.
“You forget how hard you have to work and we talked about that numerous times after practice or after games, that we needed to dig a little deeper. Then you go out and have success and they’re like, ‘Oh, this guy’s old, he’s crazy, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.’
“So I really think it helps. It sounds weird but sometimes a loss is going to help you in the long run. And you combine that with the recruiting attention our guys are getting, it’s important that they realize they still have to play the football games.”
The pylon photo has been blown up to poster size for the locker room and weight room, and is included on numerous tweets from Huffman.
“It’s just whatever motivation you can find to get the kids to understand when you don’t want to do something, you still have to because you never know,” he said.
Bellevue West had a chance to beat Kearney in regulation, but an extra-point kick with 16 seconds left was blocked.
Leaving nothing to chance this go-round, Huffman is going with some of his standouts on the placement-kick team. Defensive linemen Caden Camese and Arden Jenkins will line up at tight end. Micah Riley and Kaden Helms, both committed to Power Five schools, will be the wingmen.
“We have a lot of beef out there on the edge,” Huffman said. “And Hunter Brown has really, really worked hard on his kicking so we’re hoping that never happens again.”
Bellevue West (6-1 last year) is the preseason No. 1 in Class A and the all-class Top 10. Starting at No. 1 in other classes are Aurora in B, defending champion Pierce in C-1, Fremont Bergan in C-2, Burwell in Eight Man-1, Kenesaw in Eight Man-2 and Sterling in Six Man.
A majority of Class A coaches concur that Bellevue West is the team to beat. Huffman isn’t pooh-poohing that.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I mean, on paper. It looks like it’s probably the best, if not one of the best, teams that we’ve had. But we all know it all depends on how you react in crunch time. So I’m anxious to see how that goes.
“We have more seniors than we’ve ever had with 26 and it makes me nervous for 2022. I guess I’ll worry about that later. It makes practice pretty rough because we’re still on the good-on-good stage and we’ll do that until about the fourth game of the season.”
West brings back 15 starters. All but three are seniors.
On offense it’s Helms and sophomore DaeVonn Hall at receiver, Riley at tight end, Henry Rickels, junior Kellen Steuben, defensive tackle-turned-center David Waller (a junior) and former Millard West starter Nate Raymond on the line with Class A per-game rushing leader Les Richardson at running back and Luke Johannsen at quarterback.
On defense, it’s Jenkins and Camese on the line, Jayden Roberts and James Keller at linebacker and Preston Ames and Will Kieser in the secondary.
How will Huffman dish out the quarterback snaps? While West has a returning starter, sophomore Daniel Kaelin holds a number of FCS offers.
“I figured people would start asking,” said the ninth-year coach with a 74-14 record at West.
Because of the pandemic, Johannsen didn’t have a full offseason in 2020 after transferring from Bellevue East. With a normal routine, “he looks so good,” Huffman said.
“Danny’s brilliant for a 10th-grader. Obviously, a bit more green. Our last couple days of camp, we do a blitz pickup. We’re going to run the ball and throw the ball and Coach (Wade) McVey can bring anything that he’s got at us. Both quarterbacks did a great job.”
Johannsen was a little quicker with his decision-making, Huffman said. “But they’re both fantastic. We’ll get them both plenty of playing time.”