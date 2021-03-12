Pospisil: Auburn is 'still here' after holding off Omaha Concordia in Class C-1 semifinal

LINCOLN — Auburn is still here.
Omaha Concordia did its best Friday to send the Bulldogs home, end their two-year title reign in Class C-1 and stop their winning streak at 60.
Concordia took them to a first overtime, and a second. But after Cam Binder — who else? — struck first with a 3-point play, the Mustangs were playing catchup the rest of the four minutes and didn’t get a clean look on what would have been the winning 3.
Auburn is still here. A 39-37 winner. A survivor in its most high-pressure game of the past 61. Playing Adams Central at 10:45 a.m. Saturday to win three C-1 titles in succession since Hastings St. Cecilia from 2008-10.
Did Auburn coach Jim Weeks sense tension on the bench?
“Not really. Maybe me, but not so much them,” last year’s Nebraska boys high school coach of the year said. “We just said this. Don't panic. Don't quit. Be fearless. Those three things. When you go to the state tournament, you can't panic, you can't quit and you have to be fearless, and I thought they did that.”
Concordia did those three things for all 40 minutes, too. Only to leave Pinnacle Bank Arena crestfallen.
“I'm drained right now,” Mustangs coach Ken Kulus said. “I don't really have words for what emotions I have and I know we have to turn around and play tomorrow morning.
“That’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a bounce-back moment for us. We get to show some integrity. I hope we show up tomorrow morning and play with the same intensity level.”
Binder had been 1-for-8 before hitting a 3 that followed Concordia’s largest lead of 25-21. When Karsten Mathsen’s 3 gave the Mustangs their final lead with 3 minutes left in regulation, it was Binder hitting a step-back 3 for the answer.
“I’m thinking at that point other guys are starting to falter a little bit and if I'm going to lose this game it’s going to be because of me and me only,” Binder said. “I was willing to take that risk and I know that I put in the work to take that chance, to take that risk, I've done it before and we got it done.”
To hit those shots, he continued, “It reminded me that we’re still here. We kind of got our mojo back, got our confidence back. It was proof for me that shots can still go in.”
Ryan Binder, Cam’s cousin, had Auburn’s two baskets in the first overtime and the two free throws that proved to be the clinching points in the second overtime. His 13 points were the game’s high.
Cam Binder ended with 11 points after having two in the first three quarters. Kulus said there wasn’t much more his two lockdown guards, Gage Kanzmeier and Nicolas Orlich, could have done.
“They pretty much had to go to the high ball screen with Cam, probably the all-state C-1 captain, and use a high pick and roll and shoot a deep 3 to score on us,” Kulus said. “For us to have that kind of defensive effort and we got a couple of steals at the end and turn them over, we were right where we wanted to be.
“We just did a phenomenal job. Basketball comes down to a shot at the end. They made one more than we did and you have to live with that.”
Auburn (25-0)....................7 12 2 10 4 6—39
Omaha Concordia (22-5)......7 6 8 8 4 4—37
A: Ryan Binder 13, Cam Binder 11, Daniel Frary 9, Maverick Binder 3, Cade Patzel 3.
OC: Zach Kulus 9, Justin Otten 8, Ian Groninga 8, Karsten Mathsen 6, Nicolas Orlich 4, Gage Kanzmeier 2.