Pospisil: Auburn is 'still here' after holding off Omaha Concordia in Class C-1 semifinal

“That’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a bounce-back moment for us. We get to show some integrity. I hope we show up tomorrow morning and play with the same intensity level.”

Binder had been 1-for-8 before hitting a 3 that followed Concordia’s largest lead of 25-21. When Karsten Mathsen’s 3 gave the Mustangs their final lead with 3 minutes left in regulation, it was Binder hitting a step-back 3 for the answer.

“I’m thinking at that point other guys are starting to falter a little bit and if I'm going to lose this game it’s going to be because of me and me only,” Binder said. “I was willing to take that risk and I know that I put in the work to take that chance, to take that risk, I've done it before and we got it done.”

To hit those shots, he continued, “It reminded me that we’re still here. We kind of got our mojo back, got our confidence back. It was proof for me that shots can still go in.”

Ryan Binder, Cam’s cousin, had Auburn’s two baskets in the first overtime and the two free throws that proved to be the clinching points in the second overtime. His 13 points were the game’s high.