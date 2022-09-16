Pospisil: Aurora football rolls to win over Platteview

Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora gave up a first-quarter touchdown drive to No. 10 Platteview and little else as the Huskies rolled to a 58-6 win over the Trojans.

It was a good first look at the state-favorite Huskies, who were in the Class B final last year and, as aforementioned, would do very well in that class again. Platteview was their fourth consecutive ranked opponent. The combined score? 162-46.

Their remaining five opponents started the week a combined 11-4. Good luck to each of them, the way Aurora is playing. And take note, freshmen Canon Allen and Ian Jensen scored the final two touchdowns. Even the young pups are good for the Huskies.

All-state running back Carlos Collazo, slightly under the weather, mustered 128 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies opened a 38-6 halftime lead.

A highlight-reel run was his first carry of the third quarter. After nearly stopped after a 30-yard gain, he spun and left three defenders sprawled on the ground. He got to the Trojan 5 for 61 yards before he was run out-of-bounds. He scored the next play to sit down with 194 yards and three scores.

Booker Scheierman, the sophomore brother of former All-Nebraska quarterback and Creighton basketball transfer-portal pickup Baylor Scheierman, made his first start with senior Drew Knust limited by a sore shoulder. Knust still ran for two touchdowns.

Jared Kuhl’s 24-yard pass to Ezra Stewart was Platteview’s first-half score.

Platteview (3-1)......6 0 0 0—6

At Aurora (4-0)......24 14 14 6—58

A: Safety, punt snap through end zone

A: Carlos Collazo 32 run (Alex Wheeler kick)

P: Ezra Stewart 24 pass from Jared Kuhl (kick failed)

A: Collazo 4 run (Carsen Staehr pass from Drew Knust)

A: Knust 4 run (Wheeler kick)

A: Koby Nachitgal 23 interception return (Wheeler kick)

A: Knust 8 run (Wheeler kick)

A: Collazo 5 run (Wheeler kick)

A: Canon Allen 1 run (Wheeler kick)

A: Ian Jensen 7 run (kick failed)