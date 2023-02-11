GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — LSU is getting a bona fide shooter in Mike Williams.

Creighton is getting a bona fide playmaker in Josiah Dotzler.

Their skills combined to create a memorable duel Saturday night at the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Williams, 34 points for Cumberland (Maryland) Bishop Walsh. Dotzler, 30 for Bellevue West.

“That’s two high-level players,’’ West coach Doug Woodard said. “There were a lot of high-level players out there on the court.”

The win was Bellevue West’s, 80-69.

Omaha Westside first protected the state’s honor at Eihusen Arena with a 62-56 win over Utah’s Real Salt Lake.

Walsh, from Cumberland, Maryland and playing in the Nike Elite circuit, was the best 16-loss (now 17) team seen around here. The Spartans would be a tournament team in Class A.

Bellevue West needed Dotzler’s season-high game, his game highs of seven rebounds and seven assists. It needed Jaden Jackson making 6 of 11 3s for 18 points. It needed a nearly 2-1 margin in rebounding (40-21).

“We have some really good rebounding guards,’’; Dotzler said. “As you can see out there in Eldon Turner, one of the smallest guys out there and one of the biggest rebounders out there.

“A lot of people underestimate our small guys rebounded and I think Eldon was able to do what he can do.”

Williams was 13 of 24 from the field. He tried to spark the Spartans with an and-one for a 4-point play after Dotzler fouled him on a 3-point make midway through the fourth quarter.

By then, West was out of post players. J’Dyn Bullion was ill and didn’t make the trip. Robby Garcia was hurt early in the second quarter. Starter Jacob Arop left with 4:54 left after hurting his back while being fouled on a layup.

“When we see those two go down, that's a big loss for our team,’’ Dotzler said. “I was proud of our guys for stepping up, trying to get their back. We had to play big with the size we had.”

Bishop Walsh (6-17)...... 9 19 18 23 — 69

Bellevue West (22-0)... 21 17 17 25 — 80

W: Mike Williams 34, Mikkel Tyne 21, Israel Bosenge 8, Emmanuel Okitondo 4, Jasaiah Cannady 2.

BW: Josiah Dotzler 30, Jaden Jackson 18, Jaxon Stueve 10, Jacob Arop 8, Steven Poulicek 8, Eldon Turner 5, Isaiah McMorris 1.

Westside 62, Real Salt Lake (Utah) 56

Real Salt Lake may have brought out the Real Westside.

Or so Omaha Westside coach Jim Simons hopes from watching the Warriors defeat a much taller team in the Heartland Hoops Classic.

“That’s the team we thought we’d have all year,’’ he said. “This group wanted to be tough and gritty and together and at times we have been but at times we haven't done a great job of that.”

The grit and the energy were there for Westside (14-6) in the final five minutes, after Real Salt Lake (17-9) rallied from double digits down for a 51-51 tie. The Warriors scored the next five points, were 7 of 8 on free throws and finished off the win with press-break baskets by Tate Odvody and Caleb Benning off assists by Kevin Stubblefield.

“It was just like the next play mentality,’’ said Stubblefield, who had 16 points. “Keep going. They're going to make shots, we're going to make shots. We just executed in the defensive rebounding and the 50-50 balls, we got them.

The weekend was long for Real Salt Lake. It fell 60-38 Friday night to Sunrise Christian from suburban Wichita at Hastings College, where the four out-of-state teams met to make their trips to central Nebraska worth more than a one-day gig.

Westside was the team more into the game. Maybe Real Salt Lake, once it caught up, thought its opponent might crumble. It’s happened before to the Warriors.

“At times this year, we haven't handled that real well when people have made a charge at us,’’ Simons said. “I thought we maintained our composure.”

Westside, with Odvody getting 17 points, won despite making just 2 of 14 3-point tries. But it forced the Griffins into 14 turnovers while making only five.

Real Salt Lake (17-9)........ 7 16 16 17 — 56

Omaha Westside (14-6)... 16 15 16 15 — 62

RSL: David Meriwether 9, Trey Evans 9, Junior County 9, JJ Mandaquit 8, Lyman Simmons 7, JJ Apathjang 6, Stephen Osei 5, Liam Dayco-Green 3.

OW: Tate Odvody 17, Kevin Stubblefield 16, Kevin Brown 9, Caleb Benning 8, CJ Mitchell 6, Maddox Anderson 4, Malik Crawford 2.

Other games

Standouts in the four games of instate competition included Carter Ruse and Taylan Vetrovsky of Freeman, Marcus Glock of Wahoo and Trey Moseman and Connor Millikan of Platteview.

Ruse: Missed only two shots in the second half, scoring 25 of his 32 points, in Class C-2 No. 4 Freeman’s 61-47 win over Central City. His points tie for sixth on the event’s scoring chart.

Vetrovsky: He made the day miserable for Central City’s Ayden Zikmund, whose six points were 15 under his average. “Taylan played him as well as anybody has this year,’’ Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “He stayed into him. His length took away some shots. His energy allowed us to get our feet there in the second quarter.”

Glock: Like Ruse, he sparkled in the second half, getting 16 of his 19 points, for Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo in its 58-51 win over unranked Class A North Platte. The Warriors (20-1) ended a nine-game winning streak by the Bulldogs, whose River Johnston had 22 points and Jesse Mauch 19.

Moseman: Was spot-on from 3-point range in the third quarter, making three treys, and finished with a game-high 19 points in a 54-37 win for Class B’s No. 4 team (18-4) over Class A’s Grand Island (4-17).

Millikan: Now No. 2 on the state’s career scoring list, passing Sumner’s Ron Simmons (last year 1964) in the past week, is playing with a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. Didn’t keep him from his first career triple-double — 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Platteview outscored the Islanders 24-4 in the third quarter for the lead.

The other ranked team in the showcase, Class C-2 No. 9 Gordon-Rushville, fell to 8-13 Grand Island Central Catholic 45-34.

