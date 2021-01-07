Pospisil: Bellevue West basketball avoids post-Holiday blues

“We’re in kind of a gray area, and we just addressed it,’’ Hueser said. “How are we going to respond to this type of adversity? We know we have a ways to go. This is a team we believe in. We can use January as a great month because our schedule is brutal. We come back with Millard North on Tuesday and (No. 8) Millard West next Friday.”

And on and on with road games at Kearney, No. 7 Papillion-La Vista, No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep and No. 10 Omaha Westside and only a home game against 5-4 Gretna.

“It’s a month that can really define us,’’ he said. “Not so much about how we do win-loss, but what’s our fight? How are we going to come together and continue to strive to reach the common goal of being still alive in March? That’s where the challenge is right now.”

Against Bellevue West with the starters in the game, the Titans had 17 turnovers to five.

“We know what Bellevue West does and we weren’t patient enough,’’ Hueser said. “Sometimes your best defense against Bellevue West is good shot selection. Ours was poor. Chucky’s the best at leak-out passes the guys go hard down the floor for him. Points can add up quickly. It’s not like the ball’s being thrown out of bounds. It’s going the other way and it’s four or five point swings.”