Pospisil: Bellevue West basketball avoids post-Holiday blues

Chucky Hepburn and Bellevue West avoided the post-Holiday blues Thursday night. Papillion-La Vista South needs to soon.
In West’s first game since losing in double overtime to No. 1, nationally ranked Millard North in the Metro Holiday final, Hepburn’s nifty stats line of 26 points, 11 assists, seven assists and seven rebounds fueled a 77-59 win for the No. 2 Thunderbirds over the host Titans.
“Not a bad day at the office,’’ West coach Doug Woodard said.
Frankie Fidler had a 17-point second half, going 5-of-5 from the floor with a 3 and 6-of-6 at the line, to back Wisconsin’s future point guard with 25 points.
Woodard said he was more concerned about his players going back to in-person learning on Thursday for the first time since before Christmas – “you never know how that’s going to go” -- than whether they were still down about the Millard North loss.
Papio South’s loss, its third straight, comes at the start of a difficult January. After the Titans lost in overtime at No. 4 Omaha Central in the Holiday last week, they fell 71-65 at home to Omaha Benson (5-4) in the first loss for any of the top eight in the Top 10 outside their “club.”
Benson has been a tough matchup lately for Papio South, winning it the past three years. What frustrated Hueser against the Bunnies was his team built an early lead and couldn’t hold it.
“We’re in kind of a gray area, and we just addressed it,’’ Hueser said. “How are we going to respond to this type of adversity? We know we have a ways to go. This is a team we believe in. We can use January as a great month because our schedule is brutal. We come back with Millard North on Tuesday and (No. 8) Millard West next Friday.”
And on and on with road games at Kearney, No. 7 Papillion-La Vista, No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep and No. 10 Omaha Westside and only a home game against 5-4 Gretna.
“It’s a month that can really define us,’’ he said. “Not so much about how we do win-loss, but what’s our fight? How are we going to come together and continue to strive to reach the common goal of being still alive in March? That’s where the challenge is right now.”
Against Bellevue West with the starters in the game, the Titans had 17 turnovers to five.
“We know what Bellevue West does and we weren’t patient enough,’’ Hueser said. “Sometimes your best defense against Bellevue West is good shot selection. Ours was poor. Chucky’s the best at leak-out passes the guys go hard down the floor for him. Points can add up quickly. It’s not like the ball’s being thrown out of bounds. It’s going the other way and it’s four or five point swings.”
The Titans’ Graham Cassoutt had 14 points and Danair Dempsey 13 points and eight rebounds
Bellevue West continues playing good teams with Friday’s 8:30 p.m. game with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at the Bluffs’ Mid-America Center in the MAC Shootout and Tuesday at home against undefeated. No. 6 Lincoln Pius X.
Bellevue West (8-1).........................16 21 17 23—77
At Papillion-La Vista South (6-4).....12 16 10 21—59
BW: Chucky Hepburn 26, Frankie Fidler 25, Josiah Dotzler 8, Evan Inselman 7, William Kyle 5, Greg Brown 4, Preston Ames 2.
PS: Graham Cassoutt 14, Danair Dempsey 13, Josiah Beckenhauer 9, Daniel Brocaille 9, Mason Burger 5, Tyler Mackling 2, Jackson Trout 2, Ian Medeck 2.