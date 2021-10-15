Pospisil: Bellevue West brings the defense to Columbus as Thunderbirds hold Discoverers scoreless

COLUMBUS, Neb. — When two Class A teams are 6-1, you feel the need to be there.
Even when it could be a mismatch.
You had hopes of a better game than Bellevue West 62, Columbus 0, largely from the Discoverers hanging with the Thunderbirds well into the second half of a 56-28 loss last year.
This year, Bellevue West brought the defense. The Thunderbirds held Columbus to 78 yards in the first half and the second half was academic. And fast, played under running-clock timing.
“They got after us in yardage last year (when) at one point in the third quarter it was 28-21," West coach Mike Huffman said. “I know (defensive coordinator) Wade McVey spent a long winter and spring figuring out how to read the wings in their misdirection and stuff like that. And I think he figured something out.”
New defensive back Kyrell Jordan had two interceptions, the first of his career, and lost a third to a pass-interference penalty.
“He got called because he’s a little too physical. You’re going to never hear me complain about a guy being too physical,” Huffman said. “We had been using Kyrell at receiver and, to be honest, we have a lot of receivers and we think he’s a player who can help us on defense.”
Jordan said those picks were unexpected.
“They moved me to cornerback, I didn’t really like it," he said. “But Coach told me we had do whatever and they put me in a position to win and I did it.”
The No. 2 Thunderbirds (7-1) had their second straight 600-yard game against Columbus, this time gaining 618 yards.
Luke Johannsen threw for 357 yards while directing them to eight touchdowns in as many possessions before sitting out the fourth quarter. Last year, he had 412 in a four-quarter game.
Oklahoma pledge Kaden Helms, not playing on defense for the first time since he became a two-way starter the week after West lost 42-28 to now-No. 1 Millard South, had six catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
LJ Richardson had 177 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
“They get 10 yards faster than any team we’ve seen," Columbus coach Craig Williams said.
Here’s the solace for unranked Columbus (6-2). Its must-win game for maximum playoff positioning wasn’t Friday. That would be next Friday at home against North Platte. A home game in the first round could be at stake.
“We’re just going to have to flush this one as fast as we can because we have a lot of football in front of us," Williams said.
Bellevue West (7-1)....28 21 7 6—62
At Columbus (6-2)........0 0 0 0—0
BW: Kaden Helms 64 pass from Luke Johannsen (Hunter Brown kick)
BW: LJ Richardson 13 run (Brown kick)
BW: Helms 37 pass from Johannsen (Brown kick)
BW: Richardson 11 run (Brown kick)
BW: Dae’Vonn Hall 13 pass from Johannsen (Brown kick)
BW: Helms 38 pass from Johannsen (Brown kick)
BW: Richardson 2 run (Brown kick)
BW: Richardson 2 run (Brown kick)
BW: Gio Contreras 15 run (kick failed)
Eight-man playoffs
The Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 playoffs begin Thursday. The 32 qualifiers in each class will be divided geographically and seeded for first-round matchups. The winners then go onto a statewide bracket and re-seeded.
First-round pairings will be released by the NSAA on Saturday.
Next week
Class A games that could impact first-round hosts include North Platte at Columbus, Lincoln East-Omaha Creighton Prep at Burke Stadium, Omaha Burke at Millard South and Elkhorn South-Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest.
Class B’s list includes Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn, Waverly at Norris, Seward at Aurora and Omaha Gross at Bennington. In C-1, it’s Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview, Broken Bow at Minden, Kearney Catholic at Cozad, Wayne at Pierce, Ogallala at Chadron and Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood. In C-2, look at Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran at Wilber-Clatonia and Yutan at Centennial.