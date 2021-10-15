Pospisil: Bellevue West brings the defense to Columbus as Thunderbirds hold Discoverers scoreless

COLUMBUS, Neb. — When two Class A teams are 6-1, you feel the need to be there.

Even when it could be a mismatch.

You had hopes of a better game than Bellevue West 62, Columbus 0, largely from the Discoverers hanging with the Thunderbirds well into the second half of a 56-28 loss last year.

This year, Bellevue West brought the defense. The Thunderbirds held Columbus to 78 yards in the first half and the second half was academic. And fast, played under running-clock timing.

“They got after us in yardage last year (when) at one point in the third quarter it was 28-21," West coach Mike Huffman said. “I know (defensive coordinator) Wade McVey spent a long winter and spring figuring out how to read the wings in their misdirection and stuff like that. And I think he figured something out.”

New defensive back Kyrell Jordan had two interceptions, the first of his career, and lost a third to a pass-interference penalty.

“He got called because he’s a little too physical. You’re going to never hear me complain about a guy being too physical,” Huffman said. “We had been using Kyrell at receiver and, to be honest, we have a lot of receivers and we think he’s a player who can help us on defense.”