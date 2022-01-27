Pospisil: Bellevue West defeats Millard North, avenging last season's state final loss

One guy could make the difference the rest of the way for Bellevue West.

And it’s not by bringing Chucky Hepburn back, although the Wisconsin freshman showed up from the Badgers’ win over Nebraska in Lincoln to see his old team finish off Millard North 73-64 Thursday night in the rematch of last year’s state final.

It’s 6-foot-6 sophomore Jacob Arop. The transfer from Omaha South became eligible for the Thunderbirds two weeks ago. He had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds, helping the No. 3 team in the state to a 20-4 advantage in second-chance points over the No. 2 Mustangs.

“I don't want to make it sound like one guy, but we were in (the locker room) saying they're way different with Arop,’’ Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “Arop has so many things, holy cow. We can maybe get 6-8, 6-5, but we can’t put that weight out there.”

With Arop, Bellevue West can start 6-8 William Kyle (South Dakota State commit) and Arop inside, and 6-5 Evan Inselman can roam to the perimeter. Inselman led West (15-3) with 16 points and six rebounds. Kyle had seven points and 10 rebounds as West outrebounded Millard North (14-2) 46-29.