Pospisil: Bellevue West defeats Millard North, avenging last season's state final loss

One guy could make the difference the rest of the way for Bellevue West.
And it’s not by bringing Chucky Hepburn back, although the Wisconsin freshman showed up from the Badgers’ win over Nebraska in Lincoln to see his old team finish off Millard North 73-64 Thursday night in the rematch of last year’s state final.
It’s 6-foot-6 sophomore Jacob Arop. The transfer from Omaha South became eligible for the Thunderbirds two weeks ago. He had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds, helping the No. 3 team in the state to a 20-4 advantage in second-chance points over the No. 2 Mustangs.
“I don't want to make it sound like one guy, but we were in (the locker room) saying they're way different with Arop,’’ Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “Arop has so many things, holy cow. We can maybe get 6-8, 6-5, but we can’t put that weight out there.”
With Arop, Bellevue West can start 6-8 William Kyle (South Dakota State commit) and Arop inside, and 6-5 Evan Inselman can roam to the perimeter. Inselman led West (15-3) with 16 points and six rebounds. Kyle had seven points and 10 rebounds as West outrebounded Millard North (14-2) 46-29.
“It's been a while, if ever, we’ve had that type of rebounding,’’ West coach Doug Woodard said. “That got us a lot of extra possessions because we didn't shoot the ball great tonight. And that allowed us, I think, to build that lead to the point where when Millard North really started on their run — and you know, they're going to get on it and they got within seven — if it wasn't for those offensive rebounds, putbacks and second-chance opportunities, it would have been tied up or something not so good.”
Bellevue West gained control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Mustangs by 12 with leading scorer Josiah Dotzler cooling on the bench with two fouls. Eldon Turner stepped up by making four baskets, including a 3, as the Thunderbirds opened a 36-24 lead that got to 50-30 before Millard North closed to within seven late in the game.
Creighton signee Jasen Green’s 24 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots were a solid stat line for North, but he needed more help on the glass. David Harmon had 13 points.
The Mustangs caught the Thunderbirds at full strength for what Woodard said was the first time all season. Obviously Arop has been available only since mid-month, but other starters have been sick or injured.
“This was the first night really with that lineup being out there, so I think they did OK for the first night,’’ said Woodard, who now prepares his team for Saturday night’s visit by No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep. “There's a few things that we have to clean up but, boy, it gives you a lot of different ways to perhaps win a game.”
Millard North (14-2)..........17 7 18 22—64
At Bellevue West (15-3)....17 19 20 17—73
MN: Jasen Green 24, David Harmon 13, Isaiah McMorris 9, Nick Dolezal 7, Eli Gaeth 6, Camden Monie 3, Jakson Page 2.
BW: Evan Inselman 16, Jaden Jackson 15, Jacob Arop 13, Eldon Turner 9, Josiah Dotzler 8, William Kyle 7, TK Barnett 2.
Millard North girls 46, Bellevue West 36
Millard North coach Chris Paulsen had to be kidded. Why did the Mustangs’ defense wait until the second quarter to show up?
Class A No. 8 Bellevue West (11-4) scored 24 points in the first eight minutes — and 12 in the final 24.
“I thought tonight the defense might have been as good as we've done since I've been here,’’ Paulsen said. “There weren’t many open looks (after the first quarter). It was just constant movement. Our girls flew around so well. We were running them off the line, we're making them do things they were uncomfortable with.”
Paulsen said he switched into a 1-3-1 zone earlier than he wanted, the result of Taryn Wharton’s sharp play, and didn’t have to leave it. Wharton had 10 points, all in the first half.
Sara Harley had 16 points and Megan Chambers 15 to lead No. 9 Millard North (12-5).
“We executed against her zone, we knocked down some shots,’’ Paulsen said. “That was just a good high school girls basketball game, and to get a win on the road against the team like that speaks volumes to our girls and the growth that we've had in the last year and what we've done here in the last couple months.”
Millard North (12-5)...........12 13 12 9—46
At Bellevue West (11-4).....24 6 2 4—36
MN: Sara Harley 16, Megan Chambers 15, Avril Smith 7, Ellie McCarville 3, Abby Spidle 2, Ronney Loveridge 2, Callie Ott 1.
BW: Taryn Wharton 10, Dani Peterson 9, Danielle Coyer 6, Grace Schaefer 4, Kenzie Melcher 4, Zhyael Dotzler 3.