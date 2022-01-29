Pospisil: Bellevue West downs Omaha Creighton Prep, but Junior Jays keep the game close

Omaha Creighton Prep, short-handed as it is, stayed with No. 3 Bellevue West much longer than it did last week against No. 1 Omaha Westside.
West won 74-63 Saturday night, getting 23 points from Josiah Dotzler. But Prep was down four with 2½ minutes left before stalling out.
The No. 5 Junior Jays (12-4) showed little grit when Westside blew them out 82-43. That wasn’t the case against the Thunderbirds.
Casey O’Malley had the game of his life for Prep. Hurt in the season opener and missing the next three games, the senior guard made five 3s for the second time this season, was 10 of 16 overall, and his 26 points upped his career best by five.
Bellevue West never trailed after John Mitchell, who moved to Bellevue from Creighton — the northeast Nebraska town, not his Saturday night opponent — scored the final five points of the first half for a 34-29 lead.
Dotzler, who had gotten only eight points in Thursday night’s win over No. 2 Omaha North, had 11 of the 16-3 Thunderbirds’ 23 points in the third quarter as they led 57-49.
O’Malley’s final eight points cut a 67-55 West lead to 67-63 with 2:49 left. Dotzler drove for a basket and the Thunderbirds went 5-of-6 at the line to seal it.
Bellevue West’s inside game of South Dakota State-bound William Kyle and 6-6 sophomore Jacob Arop, which dominated Millard North, wasn’t nearly as effective except for Kyle’s 10 rebounds to go with six points. Arop had three points and a rebound.
UNO-bound Luke Jungers had 11 points and eight rebounds for Prep. The Junior Jays were without senior guard Martel Evans, effectively the third starter they expected to have before the season that is out. Evans has a wrist injury.
Omaha Creighton Prep (12-4)....18 11 20 14—63
At Bellevue West (16-3).............18 16 23 17—74
OCP: Casey O’Malley 26, Luke Jungers 11, PJ Newbill 9, Joey Rieschl 9, Emmett Knight 5, Eddie Hubner 3.
BW: Josiah Dotzler 23, Evan Inselman 14, Eldon Turner 9, John Mitchell 7, Jaxon Stueve 7, William Kyle 6, Jaden Jackson 6, Jacob Arop 3.
Elkhorn South 69, Lincoln Northeast 62
At this juncture of the season, many teams shorten their rotations. Elkhorn South’s is growing.
The No. 7 Storm (10-6) played 11, with nine scoring, as they led for the final 29 minutes. The newest in the rotation is junior Cole Ballard, who’s coming off an injury. Storm coach Nolan Reilly said his return provides more ball security and the junior is a good defender.
“Guys are working hard in practice and deserve to play. We feel that’s an advantage to us, get guys who are fresh and play hard the whole time.”
Reilly said the Rockets’ switch to a 1-3-1 zone left his team with the deer-in-the-headlights look for a while in the second quarter. Northeast three times got within a point after trailing by eight, but never took the lead. “We found shots. They just weren’t rhythm shots. But we figured that out," Reilly said. “And we knocked them down there to start the second half.”
Four starters made 3s in the third period, with Alec Noonan getting two. The Storm were 5-of-9 on treys that quarter, Northeast 0-for-3 and fell behind by 12.
Henry Burt had his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Noonan and Evan Hill, who was 4-of-6 from 3, each had 12. Zander Beard and Adonis Jones, a sub who was averaging 5 points, each had 15 to lead Northeast.
The No. 10 Rockets (13-4) dropped both of their weekend games. Friday night, Virginia-bound Isaac Traudt had eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as Grand Island rallied for a 44-42 road win.
Lincoln Northeast (13-4)....12 20 8 22—62
At Elkhorn South (10-6).....20 14 18 17—69
LNE: Zander Beard 15, Adonis Jones 15, Christian Winn 14, Porter Bazil 9, G Gatnoor 7, Jalen Lang 2.
ES: Henry Burt 14, Alec Noonan 12, Evan Hill 12, Chase Anderson 9, Jackson Moeller Swan 6, Parker Spann 6, Caden Peterson 5, Evan Werner 3, Carson Chochon 2.
Millard North 67, Lincoln North Star 52
The best three minutes for No. 2 Millard North (15-2) in its first game since losing Thursday night at Bellevue West were the last three minutes of the first half. David Harmon had five points in that stretch and Isaiah McMorris made it 41-29 at halftime with his only basket.
Creighton-bound Jasen Green had 19 points for the Mustangs, but it could have been more. The 72% free-throw shooter was only 1-of-7. Harmon had 14 and Jakson Page 12.
North Star (7-10), which never got closer than eight after halftime, was coming off Friday night’s loss to Lincoln Southwest. The Navigators had balanced scoring, just not enough of it, with Jake Hilkeman leading four in double figures with 14.
Lincoln North Star (7-10)....16 13 11 12—52
Millard North (15-2)............18 23 11 15—67
LNS: Jake Hilkeman 14, Antallah Sandlin El 12, Lynden Brugeman 11, Brennon Clemens 10, KG Gatwech 3, Kendall Lopez 2.
MN: Jasen Green 19, David Harmon 14, Jakson Page 12, Elijah Gaeth 10, Nick Dolezal 7, Neal Mosser 2, Isaiah McMorris 2, Devin Wilson 1.