Pospisil: Bellevue West downs Omaha Creighton Prep, but Junior Jays keep the game close

Omaha Creighton Prep, short-handed as it is, stayed with No. 3 Bellevue West much longer than it did last week against No. 1 Omaha Westside.

West won 74-63 Saturday night, getting 23 points from Josiah Dotzler. But Prep was down four with 2½ minutes left before stalling out.

The No. 5 Junior Jays (12-4) showed little grit when Westside blew them out 82-43. That wasn’t the case against the Thunderbirds.

Casey O’Malley had the game of his life for Prep. Hurt in the season opener and missing the next three games, the senior guard made five 3s for the second time this season, was 10 of 16 overall, and his 26 points upped his career best by five.

Bellevue West never trailed after John Mitchell, who moved to Bellevue from Creighton — the northeast Nebraska town, not his Saturday night opponent — scored the final five points of the first half for a 34-29 lead.

Dotzler, who had gotten only eight points in Thursday night’s win over No. 2 Omaha North, had 11 of the 16-3 Thunderbirds’ 23 points in the third quarter as they led 57-49.