Pospisil: Bellevue West gets revenge for last season's state quarterfinals with win over Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — Bellevue West faced a bounce-back game Friday night against the team that derailed it in the state quarterfinals in 2020.

And playing Kearney at Cope Stadium, in the Thunderbirds’ longest road trip in 11 years, is never a bargain.

It wasn’t a smoothly played game by the preseason favorites, including two lost fumbles in the second quarter, but now-No. 2 Bellevue West (4-1) returned to its winning ways by beating the No. 10 Bearcats 49-13.

Kearney (2-3) doesn’t have the athletes it did a year ago, but gamely stayed with the Thunderbirds until late in the first half. The Bearcats led 3-0 after the first quarter on a 44-yard James Dakan field goal and trailed only 7-6 after the kicker’s 24-yarder.

LJ Richardson needed one play to score. The returning All-Nebraska running back’s 80-yard run, part of a 138-yard, three-touchdown night, and two-point conversion run after Kearney was flagged for encroachment on the extra-point kick, made it 15-6. It went to 22-6 at halftime on Luke Johannsen’s 12-yard pass to Oklahoma pledge Kaden Helms.

Johannsen played the first three quarters before giving way to sophomore Daniel Kaelin. Johannsen was 19 of 28 for 258 yards.