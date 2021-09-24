Pospisil: Bellevue West gets revenge for last season's state quarterfinals with win over Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — Bellevue West faced a bounce-back game Friday night against the team that derailed it in the state quarterfinals in 2020.
And playing Kearney at Cope Stadium, in the Thunderbirds’ longest road trip in 11 years, is never a bargain.
It wasn’t a smoothly played game by the preseason favorites, including two lost fumbles in the second quarter, but now-No. 2 Bellevue West (4-1) returned to its winning ways by beating the No. 10 Bearcats 49-13.
Kearney (2-3) doesn’t have the athletes it did a year ago, but gamely stayed with the Thunderbirds until late in the first half. The Bearcats led 3-0 after the first quarter on a 44-yard James Dakan field goal and trailed only 7-6 after the kicker’s 24-yarder.
LJ Richardson needed one play to score. The returning All-Nebraska running back’s 80-yard run, part of a 138-yard, three-touchdown night, and two-point conversion run after Kearney was flagged for encroachment on the extra-point kick, made it 15-6. It went to 22-6 at halftime on Luke Johannsen’s 12-yard pass to Oklahoma pledge Kaden Helms.
Johannsen played the first three quarters before giving way to sophomore Daniel Kaelin. Johannsen was 19 of 28 for 258 yards.
Gio Contreras saw his first time in the backfield since being hurt last season — he’s been playing defense only — and scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter. Soon after, TK Barnett tacked on a 44-yard punt return score.
Auburn-bound Micah Riley flipped on the running clock with a 33-yard touchdown thrown by Kaelin in the final quarter.
After giving up more than 600 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s 42-28 loss to now-No. 1 Millard South, the Thunderbirds yielded only the lone Kearney touchdown — a 19-yard pass from Riley Miller to Kaden Miller in the third quarter — and 186 yards.
Bellevue West (4-1).....0 22 21 6—49
At Kearney (2-3)..........3 3 7 0—13
K: FG James Dakan 44
BW: LJ Richardson 6 run (Hunter Brown kick)
K: FG Dakan 24
BW: Richardson 80 run (Richardson run)
BW: Kaden Helms 12 pass from Luke Johannsen (Brown kick)
K: Kaden Miller 19 pass from Riley Miller (Dakan kick)
BW: Richardson 6 run (Brown kick)
BW: Gio Contreras 9 run (Brown kick)
BW: TK Barnett 44 punt return (Brown kick)
BW: Micah Riley 33 pass from Daniel Kaelin (kick failed)
Next week
No. 8 Millard West (2-3) at Lincoln East (4-1), 7 p.m. Thursday: East is almost certainly returning to the Top 10 next week after blasting No. 9 Lincoln Southeast 47-10. Can West stop Noah Walters (26 TD passes) and his receivers? Can East slow down Class A rushing leader Nate Pederson?
Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (4-1) at Top 10 No. 6 Gretna (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: It’s the best of this year’s crossover games between the classes. A good quarterback showcase of Skutt’s Caden Becker (Wyoming commit) and Gretna junior Zane Flores.
Class B No. 9 Seward (5-0) at No. 10 Grand Island Northwest (2-2 before Friday), 7 p.m. Friday: The revived Jays and quarterback Gavin Sukup could be playing their first ranked opponent of the season.
Class C-2 No. 2 David City Aquinas (4-1) at No. 1 Fremont Bergan (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Both are undefeated against C-2 competition. Aquinas stayed that way only with a wild 29-28 home win Thursday night over No. 8 Oakland-Craig.
Masks at state hall
Those attending Sunday’s Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Lincoln East will be required to wear face coverings, per Lincoln Public Schools protocol.
The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.