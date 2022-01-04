Pospisil: Bellevue West hands Council Bluffs Lincoln first loss of the season

Bellevue West had its third scoring option come through against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Iowa-bound Josh Dix.
Jaden Jackson opened the second half with back-to-back 3s and made two more in a turnaround third quarter for Nebraska’s No. 2-ranked team against the previously undefeated Lynx.
His was a hot hand the Thunderbirds needed after trailing by five at halftime.
“It had been like we were playing in snowshoes and there was a little hangover, I think from the Metro tournament. So that got us going, loosened a couple of the other guys up," West coach Doug Woodard said.
West’s 73-66 win Tuesday night, with Jackson getting a team-high 21 points, was its first game since losing the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament title game to Omaha Westside. It was Lincoln’s first game since Dec. 17, since Iowa takes a two-week holiday moratorium on games.
Jackson had five points at halftime, making both of his shots, one a 3. Woodard said the 6-foot sophomore guard had been struggling a little bit but had looked better at practice. Assistant coach Matt Lauritsen at halftime told him he needed to shoot more. The first 3 was off a called play, then his teammates started locating him.
“That changes the whole dynamic when you have a third guy who can score like that," Woodard said.
Dix had 23 points, but 12 came in the fourth quarter when Lincoln never got closer than seven.
“Obviously you just can't let him get going downhill, and he did the fourth quarter, and hit a couple 3s. You're just not going to contain him all the time. If you can show some help at him when he gets in the post, you have to double on him, but he's such a good passer He had maybe six assists at halftime," Woodard said. “So he's a tough guard and he went off offensively a little bit more in the fourth quarter, but he created a lot of points for his teammates even before that.”
Dix has three more games in Nebraska or against Nebraskans. Friday night, it’s both. The Lynx visit Millard North, so it’s a showcasing of Dix and Creighton-bound Jasen Green. Their last two games of the regular season will be Feb. 12 against Wichita-area Sunrise Christian at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island and Feb. 19 at home against Virginia signee Isaac Troudt and Grand Island.
CB Lincoln (6-1).............14 17 9 26—63
Bellevue West (10-2)....16 10 25 22—73
L: Josh Dix 23, Jamison Gruber 17, Jaxson Jones 13, JR Knauss 7, Jake Duffey 6.
BW: Jaden Jackson 21, Josiah Dotzler 17, Jaxon Stueve 11, Evan Inselman 9, William Kyle 8, Eldon Turner 4, TK Barnett 3.
Trip east pays off for Scottsbluff teams
Scottsbluff will return from the east with a pair of wins for its girls team, undefeated against Nebraska competition and 11-2 overall, and a split for its boys team. At Norris, the Bearcats won the girls game 57-49 and the boys game 61-56.
How did the unusual, creative scheduling come about? Norris needed a game for both of its teams. Scottsbluff’s girls owed South Sioux City a return game for the Cardinals going out to the Panhandle last season and the Bearcats boys picked up Waverly, their district-final opponent the past two years.
I’d like to see more of these east-west matchups throughout the classes. For Scottsbluff, it was a convenient time since it was at home for its holiday tournament that has a four-school host rotation.
“We want to play great competition, and Norris has every part of that," Scottsbluff girls coach David Bollish said.
He coached Tuesday like it was a state tournament game. Handing Norris its first loss could go a long way to Scottsbluff hosting a district final in a couple of months. Assistant coach Mike Burda “has been around for about 20 years and he said that’s probably one of the best wins in school history," Bollish said.
Class B No. 7 Scottsbluff’s girls have no height — sophomore starter Paige Horne at 5-10 is their tallest player — yet it was their aggressive rebounding that sparked a 22-7 second quarter. By scoring the final 11 points of the first half, the Bearcats gained a 35-23 lead and only in the fourth quarter, when they spread the floor and tried only one shot, did Norris made it a two-possession game.
Not on the Scottsbluff roster is Sabrina Harsh, who made the Class B all-tournament team as a sophomore in 2021. “She’s not with us right now," Bollish said. “We want Sabrina to be safe and healthy.”
Mariyah Avila, a 5-3 senior, led Scottsbluff with 16 points and Payton Burda had 12. Delaney White’s 21 points were high for Top 10 No. 9, Class B No. 2 Norris (9-1), which went 15-of-34 at the line.
Scottsbluff’s boys (9-3), No. 4 in Class B, recovered from Monday’s 69-58 loss at No. 8 Waverly. But it couldn’t put away No. 6 Norris (5-5) early despite taking a 9-0 lead after four minutes. The Titans (5-5) missed shots on back-to-back possessions while trailing 56-54.
“It's nice to get back here and see a couple teams back east and not be as surprised," Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said, referring to the postseason. “It was nice to play Benington at home and then these two games this week give us an idea where we kind of fit in. These were tough, tough teams and gave us everything we wanted. And I think our team was better for it.”
One of the Bearcats’ newcomers is senior Austin Thyne, who left Mitchell after scoring more than 1,000 points in his three years there. He had 23 against Norris.
“He’s a guy who can shoot it and score it," Gullion said. “He’s a competitor. He gets the most out of his teammates and makes everybody else better. He scored in the first half a lot and the second half it seemed like he was making plays all over the place and getting guys some open looks.”
Scottsbluff girls (11-2)...13 22 11 11—57
At Norris (9-1).................16 7 13 13—49
S: Mariyah Avila 16, Payton Burda 12, Paige Horne 7, Taryn Spady 7, Anna Kelley 6, Tierra West 4 Shae Willats 3, Marly Laucorner 2.
N: Delaney White 21, Sage Burbach 10, Gracie Kircher 8, Grace Kohler 3, Sophia Talero 2, Nicole Keetle 2, Ella Waters 1.
Scottsbluff boys (9-3)....15 14 14 18—61
Norris (5-5).......................9 14 12 21—56
S: Austin Thyne 23, Kellon Harris 14, Tyler Harre 10, Tate Talkington 8, Michael Mickey 4, Trevor Schwartz 2.
N: Myles Hoehne 16, Cooper Hausmann 12, Barret Boesiger 11, J.T. Behrens 7, Jakob Godtel 6, Mitch Hobza 4.