Pospisil: Bellevue West has home-court advantage in big games this week

Bellevue West had no control over the schedule last year. It visited Millard North and Omaha Creighton Prep on back-to-back nights.
The No. 3 Thunderbirds get those teams at home this week. And they’ve spaced out the games.
They’ll have a day to prepare for No. 5 Prep on Saturday after meeting No. 2 Millard North on Thursday. They haven’t seen the Mustangs since last year’s overtime loss in the state final.
In fact, Bellevue West’s 2020-21 season ended by it playing those teams on consecutive nights in Lincoln. West outlasted Prep in a classic three-overtime semifinal before coming up short in its title defense.
Millard North comes in at 14-1, West at 14-3. Prep dropped to 11-3 after top-ranked Omaha Westside overwhelmed it 82-43 on Friday but kept its No. 5 ranking with other teams losing.
It’s a big week, too, for new No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South, with games against two ranked teams. But like West, those are both at home. Prep calls Tuesday before Westside visits Friday.
Class B tournaments
Of the six teams in the Eastern Midlands Conference, five enter this week’s league tournament ranked in Class B.
Of the other five ranked teams, three already have had their conference meet and the other two have theirs this week.
In the Eastern Midlands, No. 4 Bennington and No. 5 Waverly sit out Monday night’s first round. No. 10 Norris hosts No. 8 Blair, and No. 9 Elkhorn hosts unranked Elkhorn North. Bennington hosts the Norris-Blair winner and Waverly the Elkhorn-Elkhorn North winner Thursday with the survivors advancing to play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the site of the girls final.
In the Trailblazer Conference, No. 6 Beatrice and No. 7 Platteview are projected to meet Thursday in Beatrice with the winner likely headed to a Saturday showdown against Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo.
There’s a third predominantly Class B conference, the Central, in which anything could happen. No league team is ranked. Aurora had been seventh but lost this past weekend to C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic and unranked Seward. The Jays host the semifinals Thursday and final Saturday.
The River Cities Conference tourney reinforced Omaha Skutt as Class B’s team to beat. The SkyHawks improved to 13-0 with Saturday’s 57-43 win over Omaha Roncalli, which stays No. 2. No. 3 Scottsbluff won its conference tournament that opened the season.
Other classes
Kearney Catholic and No. 4 Omaha Concordia from C-1 and C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic and No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia are heading for this week’s Centennial Conference tournament, which has its semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Central Catholic.
No changes were needed this week at the top of any class. Falls City Sacred Heart in D-2 lost to Auburn to fall to 11-5 but by far tackles the most ambitious schedule in the state’s smallest class.
Stats needed
Coaches of Classes A, B and other Omaha-area teams are reminded that statistics reports are due by noon Wednesday.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South. Thursday: Millard North at Bellevue West. Friday: Gretna at Omaha Central, Westside at Papillion-La Vista South. Saturday: Prep at Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast at Elkhorn South, Omaha Central at Lincoln Southwest.
Class B — Friday: Chadron at Sidney.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Norfolk Catholic at O’Neill. Thursday: Humphrey/LHF at Elgin/PJ. Friday: Walthill at Laurel-CC, Humphrey St. Francis at Norfolk Catholic, Johnson-Brock at Southern. Saturday: Norfolk Lutheran at St. Francis.
Class D-1 — Friday: Nebraska City Lourdes at Tri County.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Southern. Thursday: Johnson-Brock at Sacred Heart, Stuart at O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Conference tournaments — Central, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Seward; Trailblazer, final Saturday at higher seed; Eastern Midlands, final Friday at higher girls seed; Capitol, final Saturday at Conestoga; Centennial, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic; Southwest, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at North Platte CC; Republican Plains, final Saturday at McCook CC; Crossroads, semifinals Thursday and final Friday at York Auditorium; Frontier, final Saturday at Southeast CC-Lincoln; Mid-Nebraska, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Broken Bow.