Pospisil: Bellevue West has home-court advantage in big games this week

Of the six teams in the Eastern Midlands Conference, five enter this week’s league tournament ranked in Class B.

Of the other five ranked teams, three already have had their conference meet and the other two have theirs this week.

In the Eastern Midlands, No. 4 Bennington and No. 5 Waverly sit out Monday night’s first round. No. 10 Norris hosts No. 8 Blair, and No. 9 Elkhorn hosts unranked Elkhorn North. Bennington hosts the Norris-Blair winner and Waverly the Elkhorn-Elkhorn North winner Thursday with the survivors advancing to play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the site of the girls final.

In the Trailblazer Conference, No. 6 Beatrice and No. 7 Platteview are projected to meet Thursday in Beatrice with the winner likely headed to a Saturday showdown against Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo.

There’s a third predominantly Class B conference, the Central, in which anything could happen. No league team is ranked. Aurora had been seventh but lost this past weekend to C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic and unranked Seward. The Jays host the semifinals Thursday and final Saturday.