Pospisil: Bellevue West holds off Omaha Creighton Prep's late rally for win

Top-ranked Bellevue West has a lot to clean up before welcoming Millard South as its homecoming opponent next Thursday.

The fourth quarter of its 28-22 win over Omaha Creighton Prep was a comedy of errors against a team that has gotten better since its opening-night loss to defending champion Omaha Westside.

West didn’t lose a turnover, but it was falling on the ball a lot. Those miscues gave the Junior Jays (1-2) advantageous field position at the Thunderbird 36 (leading to a 36-yard TD pass from Jack Piernicky to Thomas Leiden), 42 (a 1-yard TD run by Marty Brown) and 48 (a 42-yard field goal by Ford Hamilton).

Prep hadn’t been this close since giving up the opening touchdown in the first 90 seconds. And its squib kick was good enough that it had Thunderbirds chasing after it until Ben Goodwater finally fell on it for the Thunderbirds.

A first down by LJ Richardson allowed West to run out the clock in the 2-hour, 47-minute game played in front of an estimated 4,500.

Many of the Prep fans were caught in the usual traffic snarl on Cornhusker Road leading to Faiman Field. When they got to the stadium, Bellevue West was sporting a two-touchdown lead.