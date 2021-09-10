Pospisil: Bellevue West holds off Omaha Creighton Prep's late rally for win

Top-ranked Bellevue West has a lot to clean up before welcoming Millard South as its homecoming opponent next Thursday.
The fourth quarter of its 28-22 win over Omaha Creighton Prep was a comedy of errors against a team that has gotten better since its opening-night loss to defending champion Omaha Westside.
West didn’t lose a turnover, but it was falling on the ball a lot. Those miscues gave the Junior Jays (1-2) advantageous field position at the Thunderbird 36 (leading to a 36-yard TD pass from Jack Piernicky to Thomas Leiden), 42 (a 1-yard TD run by Marty Brown) and 48 (a 42-yard field goal by Ford Hamilton).
Prep hadn’t been this close since giving up the opening touchdown in the first 90 seconds. And its squib kick was good enough that it had Thunderbirds chasing after it until Ben Goodwater finally fell on it for the Thunderbirds.
A first down by LJ Richardson allowed West to run out the clock in the 2-hour, 47-minute game played in front of an estimated 4,500.
Many of the Prep fans were caught in the usual traffic snarl on Cornhusker Road leading to Faiman Field. When they got to the stadium, Bellevue West was sporting a two-touchdown lead.
On West’s first snap, starter Luke Johanssen threw a 50-yard strike to Kyrell Jordan that the junior took for another 20 yards to the Prep 10. Three Richardson runs later, West was up 7-0.
Preston Ames snatched the ball from Brown for a West takeaway. Two plays later, 14-0. Johanssen threw to Micah Riley for a 52-yard gain, then Richardson went the final 31.
Prep’s only score in the first three quarters was Piernicky’s 9-yard pass to Trey Olden. The senior quarterback completed 12 of his first 13 passes, a vast improvement from the rocky first night against Omaha Westside when he was 1 of 20 to start the 23-8 loss.
Daniel Kaelin spelled Johanssen in the second quarter and hit TK Barnett with a short pass that the junior transfer, who had been Bellevue East’s quarterback last year, took 66 yards for a 21-6 lead while still in the first quarter.
West’s largest lead was 28-6 on its only second-half score. Prep was stopped on downs at West’s 40, and after a 32-yard carry by Richardson, Johanssen tossed a 32-yarder to Barnett late in the third quarter.
Piernicky was 19 of 37 for 204 yards. Leiden had a nifty game with eight catches for 122 yards. Prep’s running game mustered 102 yards on 30 carries, none longer than 13 yards.
Johanssen was 11 of 17 for 208 yards, Kaelin 6 of 11 for 119. Richardson picked up 197 yards on 25 carries.
Omaha Creighton Prep (1-2)....6 0 0 16—22
At Bellevue West (3-0)...........21 0 7 0—28
BW: LJ Richardson 2 run (Hunter Brown kick)
BW: Richardson 31 run (Brown kick)
CP: Trey Olden 8 pass from Jack Piernicky (kick failed)
BW: TK Barnett 66 pass from Daniel Kaelin (Brown kick)
BW: Barnett 32 pass from Johansson (Brown kick)
CP: Thomas Leiden 36 pass from Piernicky (Ford Hamilton kick)
CP: Marty Brown 1 run (pass failed)
CP: FG Hamilton 42
What’s ahead
Next week provides a pair of Thursday night specials, Lincoln Southeast’s visit to play Creighton Prep at Burke Stadium joining Millard South-Bellevue West.
Next Friday, Omaha North visits Burke for OPS supremacy this season. The headliner will be in Omaha Skutt will visit Bennington.