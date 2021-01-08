Pospisil: Bellevue West holds on to defeat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Considering Bellevue West led by 23 three minutes into the second half, a nail-biter finish was exceedingly surprising.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln got hot, Chucky Hepburn had his heels cooled by fouls and the final game of Friday night’s 13th annual MAC Shootout got good.

In the final 1:14, it took perfect free throw shooting by the Top 10 No. 2 Thunderbirds and a nicely controlled drive through the lane by Greg Brown for their 74-72 victory in the Mid-America Center.

Josiah Dotzler made the clinching two free throws with 1.3 seconds left after rebounding a long 3 miss by A.L.’s Josh Dix that would have tied the game. Dix accounted for the final score by swishing a 65-footer at the buzzer.

“We’ve never played well (in the arena),’’ West coach Doug Woodard said, not on Friday, but on Thursday.

It didn’t look like it would be that way again as West built its 53-30 lead despite Hepburn, the future Wisconsin point guard, sitting nearly the entire second quarter with his second foul. The Thunderbirds (9-1) seemed poised for the blowout when Brown and Frankie Fidler, who led them with 27 points, had back-to-back backcourt steals and slams.