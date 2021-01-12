Pospisil: Bellevue West makes most of bench, hands Lincoln Pius its first loss

It was the second season in a row No. 5 Pius X (7-1) was undefeated until it played Bellevue West, but coach Brian Spicka was upbeat afterward.

Sam Hoiberg had 18 points and Sam Hastreiter 17 points, but the Thunderbolts were 4-of-22 on 3s while West was 10-of-20.

“We went toe-to-toe with them for quite a bit,’’ Spicka said. “We’ve played a lot of good teams so far but we haven't played the upper echelon like these guys. This is what we want to be able to achieve and we have to play games like this to be able to do that.

“We have to be able to go ahead and have these experiences, the goods and the bads, to be able to help build ourselves to that point. I think we can be a team that can contend by the end of the year but we have a long ways to go. But ultimately, we have really good pieces and I like what we're doing so far.”

Pius X made 11 of their first 18 shots (65%) in taking a six-point lead early in the second quarter, but 12 points from Hepburn got the Thunderbirds to halftime leading 41-39.

West opened a 14-point lead in the third quarter, when it forced seven of Pius X’s season-high 17 turnovers, but the visitors trailed only 59-53 going into the final period. Less than a minute later, after Dotzler scored the first five points, Pius X was 11 behind.