Pospisil: Bellevue West, Millard North to face some of nation's toughest at Heartland Hoops Classic

Sunrise Christian and Oak Hill Academy aren’t apt to dunk on their Nebraska competition Saturday the way IMG Academy did 21 times last year on Millard North.
When Bellevue West tips off at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island at 7:15 p.m. against Sunrise and Millard North follows at 9 against Oak Hill, they’ll give up some inches. But neither national power seems to embrace IMG’s Phi Slama Jama intimidation factor. Theirs are a more well-rounded game.
It says here and in the MaxPreps national rankings, Bellevue has the tougher draw with Sunrise Christian. The Buffaloes(18-2) are coming off Friday’s 67-56 win over Oak Hill – their second of the month against the East Coast big boy – that maintains their No. 3 national ranking. How they didn’t move up after beating still-No. 1 Montverde Academy from Florida is puzzling.
“I’ve played against a couple of those kids before,” Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn said this week. “We just have to go out there and compete and do what we did tonight and I think it would be good. As good a shooting team as Sunrise is, we have to try and move our feet way better than we did today. As long as we stop them from driving, it’ll be a good game.”
Bellevue West (19-1) is No. 22. Doug Woodard’s Thunderbirds picked up a quality interstate win Tuesday when it beat Waukee, Iowa, and its four future Division I players 74-60 at home.
The Thunderbirds must contend with Baylor-bound Kendall Brown, a 6-8 senior who had 20 Friday, and incumbent Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Gradey Dick, a 6-7 junior, who had 19. Tennessee recruit Kennedy Chandler, who played last week, was out against Oak Hill.
If No. 16 Oak Hill (14-7) ever is caught in a reloading year, this is it. Coach Steve Smith’s Warriors start two seniors, two juniors and a sophomore. None caught fire against Sunrise, although four scored between 10 and 12 points.
Oak Hill stayed in the game with five 3s in the second quarter. No. 24 Millard North, which got to 20-1 with Friday’s 60-45 win over Millard West, will have to defend. Move better on offense and continue to share the ball. When it comes to Division I-bound players, this is the year the Mustangs can stay with an Oak Hill.
Heartland Hoops organizer Tino Martinez said he expects Saturday to draw between 2,000 and 3,000 for the two sessions, based on advance ticket sales. His game Friday night appeared to draw between 800 and 1,000 people.
If you can’t make it to Grand Island, live streaming is available ($15 all day, no single-game purchases) through https://heartlandhoopsclassic.com.
Sunrise Christian (18-2).....15 13 19 20—67
Oak Hill (14-7)......................7 19 10 20—56
SC: Kendall Brown 20, Gradey Dick 19, Zachary Clemence 13, Willie Lightfoot 8, Jaden Akins 4, Kenny Pohto 4.
OH: M.J. Rice 12, Jalen Ricks 11, A.J. Williams 10, Caleb Foster 8, Camryn Carter 6, Justin McBride 4, Jalen Reed 3, Luke McEldon 2.
Other Heartland games
Class D-2 No. 3 Loomis (17-3) vs. No. 4 Mullen (18-3), 8 a.m.: Mullen has won 14 of its past 15 games with a lineup intact from last year’s state semifinal team. Loomis junior Quinn Johnson is averaging nearly 24 points a game.
Elkhorn North (7-10) vs. Class C-1 No. 4 St. Paul (18-1), 9:40: St. Paul has reeled off 15 wins in a row before Friday’s game with Holdrege. Wyoming football signee Tommy Wroblewski has a team-best 14.7-point average. Elkhorn North has been in and out of the Class B ratings as a first-year team led by Brandon Orgilbold at 17.7 ppg.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (15-3) vs. Grand Island Northwest (12-6), 11:20: When Ashland-Greenwood had to shut down this week for COVID-19 reasons, LVSS was ready and needing a game – the Raiders lost their Tuesday game with Ashland. As a replacement game, the game won’t count in the NSAA point standings. Garrett Kriete averages 14.8 ppg. for LVSS, Jed Walford 13.7 and Parker Janky 12.7 for the Vikings. Northwest hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record entering Friday’s game at 13-5 Beatrice.
Class B No. 1 Elkhorn Mount Michael (16-2) vs. Grand Island (10-9), 1 p.m.: The tall order for Mount Michael is keeping the ball from Islander 6-10 junior Isaac Traudt, who tied the Class A record with 57 points Monday night in overtime at Norfolk. The Knights, with their five four-year starters, are coming off a loss Tuesday night at Omaha Concordia. Kaleb Brink, their leading scorer, is back after missing some January games with an injury.
Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn (18-0) vs. Class C-2 No. 3 BRLD (13-3), 3:45: A rare clash of two-time defending state champions. Auburn has kept its winning streak alive. At 54 games, the Bulldogs can tie BRLD for fifth in the all-time list with a win. A good matchup of guards Cam Binder of Auburn and Lucas Vogt of BRLD.
Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (17-3) vs. Top 10 No. 6 Lincoln Pius X (13-2), 5:30: Keep your eye on the paint, where 6-6 Pius junior Sam Hastreiter (Idaho offer) does battle with GICC 6-9 senior Dei Jengmer.