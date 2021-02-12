Pospisil: Bellevue West, Millard North to face some of nation's toughest at Heartland Hoops Classic

Sunrise Christian and Oak Hill Academy aren’t apt to dunk on their Nebraska competition Saturday the way IMG Academy did 21 times last year on Millard North.

When Bellevue West tips off at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island at 7:15 p.m. against Sunrise and Millard North follows at 9 against Oak Hill, they’ll give up some inches. But neither national power seems to embrace IMG’s Phi Slama Jama intimidation factor. Theirs are a more well-rounded game.

It says here and in the MaxPreps national rankings, Bellevue has the tougher draw with Sunrise Christian. The Buffaloes(18-2) are coming off Friday’s 67-56 win over Oak Hill – their second of the month against the East Coast big boy – that maintains their No. 3 national ranking. How they didn’t move up after beating still-No. 1 Montverde Academy from Florida is puzzling.

“I’ve played against a couple of those kids before,” Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn said this week. “We just have to go out there and compete and do what we did tonight and I think it would be good. As good a shooting team as Sunrise is, we have to try and move our feet way better than we did today. As long as we stop them from driving, it’ll be a good game.”