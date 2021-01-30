Pospisil: Bellevue West overcomes 11-point deficit to beat Creighton Prep in overtime

Until the fourth quarter, Chucky Hepburn wasn’t drawing good adjectives from his coach, and he knew it.
But the one that stuck — after the Wisconsin-bound point guard willed Bellevue West to an overtime victory Saturday night at Omaha Creighton Prep — was “Winner.”
“Winning plays. That’s what he made down the stretch from really a poor night in a lot of ways for him, in decision making and other things," the Thunderbirds’ Doug Woodard said. “Obviously you could tell we were leg weary and emotional weary, and somehow he summoned up whatever it is that carried us.”
Hepburn scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and five more in overtime to end with 32 in the 79-77 win over the No. 3 Junior Jays.
“I was playing so bad offensive and defensively. I wasn’t involved at all," the two-time All-Nebraska player said. “I knew we couldn’t go out of here with an L, especially knowing we had to make a statement win after the big W last night.”
No. 2 West (15-1) won 81-69 at No. 1 Millard North on Friday night, avenging its only loss of the season. Prep nearly gave the Thunderbirds the same treatment, but couldn’t reverse its 73-64 loss from the Metro Conference holiday semifinals.
The Junior Jays (13-2), who last played on Wednesday, had an 11-point lead in the first half and again early in the fourth quarter after a 17-2 run.
Enter Chucky. He ran off 11 points in a row, starting with three 3s, for his team, and the Thunderbirds finally caught up to Prep at 61-61 on two free throws from UNO-bound Frankie Fidler.
Prep forced overtime on a 3 by Brendan Buckley with four seconds left. The Junior Jays’ Justin Sitti scored the first four points of the extra period, then Hepburn ran off the next five. West led for good, 76-75, on Josiah Dotzler’s basket from a Hepburn assist with 36 seconds left.
Sitti, who led Prep with 21 points, had a layup spin out while he ended up on the floor. Suffice it to say the no-call was head-scratching for Prep coach Josh Luedtke.
“We just have to try to continue better and play through contact because we have to learn to do it," he said. “That’s the name of the game, you have to play through contact on the high school level.”
Dotzler had 15 points and Fidler, who didn’t score from the field after the first quarter, 11. Dotzler had four points in overtime and William Kyle the other three.
“I give Bellevue West credit for winning the game," Luedtke said. “They had a tough week. They got a big win last night and they went toe-to-toe with us and they got a nice win.”
Bellevue West (15-1)..........................14 21 6 26 12—79
At Omaha Creighton Prep (13-2)........21 14 13 19 10—77
BW: Chucky Hepburn 32, Josiah Dotzler 15, Frankie Fidler 11, Greg Brown 8, William Kyle 7, Evan Inselman 3, Jaden Jackson 3.
OCP: Justin Sitti 21, Brendan Buckley 16, Luke Jungers 16, AJ Rollins 7, Mai’jhe Wiley 5, Martel Evans 5, Casey O’Malley 4, Conor Buckley 3.