Pospisil: Bellevue West overcomes 11-point deficit to beat Creighton Prep in overtime

Until the fourth quarter, Chucky Hepburn wasn’t drawing good adjectives from his coach, and he knew it.

But the one that stuck — after the Wisconsin-bound point guard willed Bellevue West to an overtime victory Saturday night at Omaha Creighton Prep — was “Winner.”

“Winning plays. That’s what he made down the stretch from really a poor night in a lot of ways for him, in decision making and other things," the Thunderbirds’ Doug Woodard said. “Obviously you could tell we were leg weary and emotional weary, and somehow he summoned up whatever it is that carried us.”

Hepburn scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and five more in overtime to end with 32 in the 79-77 win over the No. 3 Junior Jays.

“I was playing so bad offensive and defensively. I wasn’t involved at all," the two-time All-Nebraska player said. “I knew we couldn’t go out of here with an L, especially knowing we had to make a statement win after the big W last night.”

No. 2 West (15-1) won 81-69 at No. 1 Millard North on Friday night, avenging its only loss of the season. Prep nearly gave the Thunderbirds the same treatment, but couldn’t reverse its 73-64 loss from the Metro Conference holiday semifinals.