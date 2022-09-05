Pospisil: Bellevue West-Westside a stress test for defenses

Until the playoffs, the best matchup in the state this season is Friday night.

No. 3 Bellevue West at No. 1 Omaha Westside. Seats and parking will be at a premium at Westside’s Phelps Field. It will be televised on Cox13.

Bot teams are three games removed from their 2021 semifinal at Westside, when Bellevue West generated seven points when it had the wind advantage and the Warriors outscored the Thunderbirds 24-6 in the final quarter for a 41-26 win.

West is off to a 3-0 start with close wins over No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (28-21) and No. 7 Omaha North (28-26). Westside (2-0) has beaten Prep 24-17 and No. 10 Grand Island 37-13.

Consider the game a stress test for the defenses and West’s special teams.

The Thunderbirds have yet to tackle a truly balanced offense. Prep and North are run-first teams, especially from what the Junior Jays have shown in their first three games. Westside junior Anthony Rezac completed 15 of 25 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns at Grand Island.

Westside, meanwhile, has yet to face a prolific passer. The Warriors’ secondary will get its first workout defending Danny Kaelin and his receiving corps led by Dae’Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris.

Bellevue West has a return game. But is it better than Westside’s?

Returning All-Nebraska junior Caleb Benning returned nine Grand Island punts — nine! — for 111 yards. That’s 84 more yards that a certain Scarlet and Cream team 50 miles away had on 10 returns in all of 2021.

Just saying.

Where Westside appears to have clear advantage is in its kicking game.

Marty Mormino is one of Class A’s best punters. Already with Army and Air Force offers, Tristan Alvano broke the school record with his 53-yard field goal at Grand Island. He was 3 of 6 that night.

Has anyone else tried six field goals in a game around here? Five is the most I remember.

After this, Westside’s strongest remaining opponent will be No. 5 Millard South on Oct. 13, when the Patriots will have quarterback Cam Kozeal back from the USA Baseball under-18 national team.

Bellevue West still has a Sept. 30 game at No. 2 Gretna. After shutting out Omaha Burke and Omaha Central a combined 100-0, the Dragons get their first test with Friday’s home game against Prep and follow up with a Sept. 14 Thursday night special at Millard South.

No. 4 Elkhorn South hosts No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South this Thursday and will close its season against Omaha North.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest and Norfolk are 2-0, but none can bump Grand Island from No. 10. Norfolk visits the Islanders this week.

Class B: Scottsbluff gave up a last-second touchdown to Class A North Platte (1-2), lost 21-14 and fell from second to fifth with Elkhorn, Omaha Skutt and Omaha Gross moving up. Elkhorn visits Gross on Thursday. No. 8 Seward lost 21-14 to No. 7 Lincoln Pius X and No. 9 Grand Island Northwest lost 21-16 at Skutt, but both stay ranked ahead of No. 10 Elkhorn North and other unbeatens Blair, Elkhorn Mount Michael and York.

Class C-1: Top-ranked Aurora, which visits No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood on Friday, defeated Boone Central 34-13 to drop the Cardinals a rung to fifth. No. 9 Columbus Scotus stays ranked despite a 45-7 loss to No. 2 Pierce. Wahoo lost 20-0 to Ashland and exits with Chadron coming in at No. 10.

Class C-2: Ord slips from second to third after its 35-14 home loss to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic and this week travels to new No. 2 Battle Creek. Oakland-Craig (1-1), which opened with a loss to Norfolk Catholic, replaces David City Aquinas (0-2) at No. 10.

Eight Man-1: Lots of movement, with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Thayer Central beating Wisner-Pilger (1-1) and Sutton (0-2) to be ranked and send the conquered out of the top 10. Palmyra is the third ratings newcomer, in time for the Panthers to host No. 3 Elmwood-Murdock on Friday afternoon. No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh’s 66-36 win over then-No. 9 Pender costs the Pendragons their ratings spot.

Eight Man-2: New No. 9 Wynot beat then-No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis 47-26 and the winless Flyers are grounded in the ratings. Ainsworth, with junior Carter Nelson getting a Wisconsin offer Friday — his eighth, including Iowa, Virginia Tech and Minnesota during the summer — enters at No. 10.

Six Man: Arthur County beat defending champion Cody-Kilgore 48-20 to rise from seventh to take the Coyotes’ No. 2 ranking. Cody-Kilgore slips to third.