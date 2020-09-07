Pospisil: Bellevue West's week in flux after coronavirus cancels Creighton Prep game

Bellevue West may have a game this week. Or not.
It may not know until Tuesday. It depends in part on a judge’s ruling in Iowa.
Such is football during the pandemic.
The Thunderbirds (1-0) were expecting to play Omaha Creighton Prep until it was announced Saturday that one of Prep’s players tested positive for the coronavirus. The team entered self-quarantine, and the school canceled the game set for Thursday.
Bellevue West is hoping for a replacement game Saturday in Council Bluffs against Des Moines-area school Southeast Polk. The Rams are among the best teams in Class 4A at 2-0 and coming off a shutout of Ankeny Centennial.
Southeast Polk’s scheduled opponent this week is Des Moines East. But the five Des Moines public high schools are caught in a legal tussle between their school district and the State Department of Education over Des Moines opening schools Tuesday in remote learning. The state’s boys and girls associations are supporting the department’s determination that during remote learning, sports are suspended.
The Des Moines district is challenging that in Polk County District Court. The Iowa High School Athletic Association already removed this week’s games involving the Des Moines five from its online schedule.
Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said Sunday that other schools have reached out, too, to Southeast Polk. So for a welcomed matchup between powers in neighboring states to happen, it’s going to take a judicial rejection of Des Moines’ challenge to free up Southeast Polk, then the Rams not being forced or compelled to play an instate opponent.
How wacky could it get this season for Bellevue West? Without a game this week, its regular season is down to six games. That is unless the Nebraska School Activities Association opts to put every team in Class A into the playoffs, starting in Week 9. If OPS teams aren’t playing, there would be 24 eligible teams, and West likely would be among the eight with first-round byes. A spot in the state final might be the ninth game of the Thunderbirds’ season.
Big Thursday still on tap
Even losing Bellevue West-Prep, Thursday has as many ratings matchups in Classes A and B as Friday.
The Thursday games are Top 10 No. 7 Grand Island (1-0) visiting No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (2-0) at Seacrest Field and Class B No. 1 Waverly (2-0) at No. 5 Elkhorn (1-1). On Friday, it’s Top 10 No. 2 Millard South (2-0) playing No. 5 Millard West (1-1) at Buell Stadium and Class B No. 6 Bennington (2-0) visiting No. 2 Norris (2-0).
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: No changes made, though No. 4 Elkhorn South lost 17-14 to No. 2 Millard South and No. 8 Kearney lost 47-21 to No. 1 Omaha Westside. Other 2-0 teams are Columbus, Lincoln East and North Platte.
Class B: Waverly protected its No. 1 ranking by holding off then-No. 2 Omaha Skutt 17-7. The SkyHawks fall to fourth. No. 9 McCook was idle after Crete learned of a COVID-19 case on game day. Plattsmouth at No. 10 replaces previous No. 8 Scottsbluff, which fell to 0-2 with a 45-6 home loss to Hastings.
Class C-1: Wayne’s No. 1 ranking is its first in football since 1984. The Blue Devils, who beat West Point-Beemer 35-19, move up after then-No. 1 Wahoo had its 14-game winning streak snapped with a 24-7 home loss to Adams Central. The Warriors tumble to sixth. Also 2-0 are Raymond Central, Louisville, Lincoln Christian, Mitchell, Ogallala and Chadron.
Class C-2: Wilber-Clatonia vaults from ninth to fifth after beating then-No. 2 Sutton 13-12, which drops the Mustangs to sixth. Norfolk Catholic falls from fifth to eighth on a 35-26 loss to No. 7 Wahoo Neumann. Centennial lost 27-0 to No. 2 David City Aquinas, but stays ninth. Gibbon and Hartington Cedar Catholic are 2-0 and unranked. North Platte St. Patrick’s is 1-0 and had its game last Friday canceled after Hastings St. Cecilia had a COVID-19 case.
Eight Man-1: New No. 9 Amherst beat Cambridge 28-26 to jettison the then-No. 5 Trojans from the ratings. Also new is No. 10 Stanton as then-No. 7 Elmwood-Murdock absorbed a 54-8 loss from contender Clarkson/Leigh. Also 2-0 are Ravenna, Perkins County, Hitchcock County, Elkhorn Valley, Southern, Nebraska Christian, Norfolk Lutheran, Heartland and EMF. Hartington-Newcastle is 1-0 and didn’t play last week due to a COVID-19 case in school.
Eight Man-2: Medicine Valley and O’Neill St. Mary’s take the last two spots after ratings-exit losses by then-No. 3 Bloomfield and then-No. 10 Lawrence-Nelson. Other 2-0 teams are Sandhills Valley, Creighton, Winside and Leyton. Osmond and Allen are 1-0.
Six Man: Creek Valley suffers a rude ratings treatment, falling from second to 10th, for a 66-56 loss to new six-man team Paxton. The Tigers enter at No. 9.
