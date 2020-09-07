Pospisil: Bellevue West's week in flux after coronavirus cancels Creighton Prep game

Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said Sunday that other schools have reached out, too, to Southeast Polk. So for a welcomed matchup between powers in neighboring states to happen, it’s going to take a judicial rejection of Des Moines’ challenge to free up Southeast Polk, then the Rams not being forced or compelled to play an instate opponent.

How wacky could it get this season for Bellevue West? Without a game this week, its regular season is down to six games. That is unless the Nebraska School Activities Association opts to put every team in Class A into the playoffs, starting in Week 9. If OPS teams aren’t playing, there would be 24 eligible teams, and West likely would be among the eight with first-round byes. A spot in the state final might be the ninth game of the Thunderbirds’ season.

Big Thursday still on tap

Even losing Bellevue West-Prep, Thursday has as many ratings matchups in Classes A and B as Friday.

The Thursday games are Top 10 No. 7 Grand Island (1-0) visiting No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (2-0) at Seacrest Field and Class B No. 1 Waverly (2-0) at No. 5 Elkhorn (1-1). On Friday, it’s Top 10 No. 2 Millard South (2-0) playing No. 5 Millard West (1-1) at Buell Stadium and Class B No. 6 Bennington (2-0) visiting No. 2 Norris (2-0).

Ratings comments