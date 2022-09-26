Pospisil: Bennington and its fireworks now on full display in our Top 10

Bennington has broken up Class A’s monopoly on the Top 10.

The defending Class B champs extended their winning streak to 18 Friday night, beating Elkhorn 41-21. The Class B ratings leaders are 10th in the new all-class ratings after finishing eighth in 2021.

The No. 10 spot came down to Bennington or Lincoln Southeast, which created the opening by beating then-No. 8 Millard North 56-35 Thursday. The Knights fill in the No. 10 spot in the Class A ratings.

I saw Southeast on TV, then was at Bennington the next night for its fireworks. On and off the field.

A 10-minute professional pyrotechnics postgame display is a homecoming tradition. In the press box, you could feel the heat from the flame cannons come through the windows.

But I digress.

Southeast has won three in a row since starting with losses to Top 10 No. 3 Elkhorn South (31-20) and unranked Lincoln East (21-14). Its offense might be kicking in. Owen Baxter is its best quarterback in recent years and Max Buettenback scored five times on the Mustangs.

But Bennington’s Trey Byrd at quarterback and Nick Colvert at running back are their equals. And I don’t see the Badger defense giving up 500 yards on the ground to the Millard North wingbone like the Knights did.

Bennington will have to have convincing wins before the playoffs to stay at the big-boy table. It has only Elkhorn North as a ranked opponent the rest of the way.

Southeast has back-to-back games to strengthen its ratings worthiness, starting Friday with Lincoln Southwest (4-1). Then the Knights visit Millard West (2-3).

Not ruled out, either, as a Top 10 candidate is Class C-1 ratings leader Aurora. The Huskies would be pushing Bennington in Class B and ranked ahead of a very good, undefeated Omaha Gross club that sits second.

Blowout city

Fifteen points. That was the closest game as district play began last week in Class A.

Kearney beat North Platte 21-6. Next closest was Southeast-Millard North.

The upper half of the Top 10 won by a combined 273-13. Five of the 15 games were shutouts.

NSAA proposals

Saturday is the deadline for schools to submit proposals for changes in NSAA regulations. A few suggestions:

Increase the varsity ineligibility period from 90 days to 180 made for transfers after the May 1 deadline who are not covered by a change in domicile.

Require all schools to use MaxPreps for reporting statistics — promptly — in all team sports and Athletic.net for track results.

Modify the serpentine assignment method for Class A football districts for better distribution of teams.

Make the state track meet three days, run the four classes together and hold distance events in the morning.

Eliminate home-course advantage in state golf.

Move state softball up a day to avoid conflicting with Friday football. Hey, that’s already being proposed. Good job, Scottsbluff.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Millard South appears to be back in good hands with the return of quarterback Cam Kozeal, who helped Team USA win the Under-18 Baseball World Cup. He started and played in four of nine games while batting .308.

The Patriots beat Lincoln North Star 49-10 to rise from 10th to ninth.

Class B: Elkhorn remains third after its loss to Bennington. The Antlers’ other loss was 21-14 to Gross.

Class C-1, Eight Man-1: All rated teams won.

Class C-2: Oakland-Craig’s 21-19 win at then-No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic shakes up the list. O-C rises a notch to No. 8 and Cedar falls to ninth. Lincoln Lutheran replaces Yutan, which loss 44-14 to No. 6 Wahoo Neumann, at No. 10.

Eight Man-2: A rarity is Falls City Sacred Heart out of the ratings. The Irish lost for the second time, 52-26 to No. 3 BDS. Dundy County-Stratton got the nod over other undefeateds Johnson-Brock and Elm Creek for No. 10.

Six Man: No. 4 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller walloped previous No. 6 Wilcox-Hildreth 61-6, which drops to No. 9. Undefeated Shelton enters at No. 9 after then-No. 8 Wauneta-Palisade lost 58-21 to Southwest.

Top games

Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Class A: Lincoln East at Millard South (Thursday), Bellevue West at Gretna, Grand Island at Kearney, Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest (8 p.m. at Seacrest), Millard West vs. Millard North (at Buell)

Class B: Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt (Thursday), Bennington at Blair, Elkhorn North at Elkhorn, Scottsbluff at Waverly

Class C-1: Aurora at Minden, St. Paul at Adams Central, Lincoln Christian at Auburn, Ogallala at McCook

Class C-2: Battle Creek at Norfolk Catholic (Thursday), Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig, North Bend at Wahoo Neumann

Eight Man-1: EMF at Thayer Central, Perkins County at Sandhills Valley

Eight Man-2: BDS at Johnson-Brock (Thursday), Elgin/Pope John at Ainsworth (2:30 p.m.), Howells-Dodge at Humphrey St. Francis, Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw, Wynot at Wausa

Six Man: Southwest at Arthur County, Pawnee City at Lincoln Parkview, Shelton at Red Cloud