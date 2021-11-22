Pospisil: Bennington defeats Aurora for state title as Dylan Mostek breaks season rushing record

“Big things kept happening for us. We were able to stay healthy throughout the year, which allowed us to be where we are today, and I said these guys are every bit of it.”

The newest member of the offensive line, senior tackle Carter Leach, was the first piece needed. With Nathan Schaefer, Jacob Stier, Jameson Krayneski and Cody Harris, they did the trench work for Mostek, 2,000-yard passer Trey Bird and 1,000-yard receiver Cayden Bluhm.

“I'm so proud of these guys,’’ Mostek said. “I couldn't do without the blocking, the receivers blocking, Trey making the right reads and even the tight ends blocking.”

As it stands, Wayne State is the only school with a football offer to Mostek, who’s also one of the state’s best sprinters. He beat Omaha Westside’s Avante Dickerson, who’s playing this fall at Oregon, in the 100 meters last spring at the Mike Lehl Invitational track meet in Blair.

What sport and where? Said Lenhart: “Your guess is as good as mine. I know he loves them both. I hope that somewhere that picks him up he can do both of them. And I think they're going to have a star.”

No. 3 Aurora (10-3) hurt itself with three first-half turnovers. Two were interceptions on Bennington’s end, by Ethan Nguyen and Mitch Anderson.