Pospisil: Bennington defeats state runner-up Elkhorn in district final

Seth Wempen fought through the injuries and the Bennington senior finally had his moment.

It might have been in football, for Wempen won the starting job at quarterback only to break his collarbone early in the season opener. The year before, he broke his ankle and needed surgery.

When he came back late in the regular season, he was primarily a defensive back. Solace was making double digits in tackles the final three games and the Badgers winning their first Class B state title.

So it came in basketball. With his back-to-back 3-pointers, Bennington broke a 32-32 tie in Saturday’s District B-6 final and beat 2021 Class B runner-up Elkhorn 44-39 to go to state.

“That kid’s been through so much," Badgers coach Luke Olson said. “Two major injuries in football, sitting out three seasons. You cannot draw up a better way than that right there. I love the kid. His confidence is unwavering.”

The projection is that No. 4-ranked Bennington (19-6) will meet No. 5 Platteview (20-6), which went to overtime to beat Aurora 58-52 later Saturday, at 10:45 a.m. March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Class B’s first round of the first weeklong state tournament that combines boys and girls games.

Other unofficial pairings for March 8 have No. 1 Omaha Skutt (22-1) against unranked Blair (15-9) at 9 a.m. at PBA, No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (19-4) against No. 7 Waverly (16-9) at Devaney Center at 6 p.m. and No. 3 Scottsbluff (21-5) against No. 6 Beatrice (16-5), the defending champion, at 7:45.

Wempen, a 5-foot-10 guard, tied season scoring leader Austin Holtz for Bennington’s high with 13 points. He also made two clinching free throws with 4.9 seconds left.

“It’s been a hard ride," he said, “but I’m right where I want to be.”

Back to those 3s. “Those changed the direction of the game," Wempen said. “Elkhorn had some key baskets at the rim and those 3s just knocked out their momentum.”

Bennington’s defense focused on Elkhorn’s Dane Petersen, holding the 6-7 senior leaper to six points, but gave up 25 points, mostly in the paint, to 6-foot junior Ethan Yungtum.

“He does so many tough things," Olson said. “He’s gotten a lot better in the last four months.”

A state berth adds to what has become a special athletic year for the Badgers. Last week they added a wrestling state championship.

“It’s just a momentum thing," Wempen said. “Once we won football, it just carried over to basketball and wrestling, for them. So it’s been a great year so far.”

Elkhorn (12-11)...........12 8 10 7—39

At Bennington (19-6)...12 5 13 14—44

E: Ethan Yungtum 25, Dane Petersen 6, Alex Prince 3, Dyllan Bertucci 3, Colin Comstock 2.

B: Seth Wempen 13, Austin Holtz 13, Dylan Casart 8, Nicholas Colvert 4, Gunnar Lynn 3, Cayden Bluhm 3.

Platteview 58, Aurora 52, OT

A full house at Platteview saw extra basketball, and Aurora saw too much of Connor Millikan.

The Huskies (15-11) were pesky, never letting Platteview gain a double-digit lead. But they led only once after scoring the game’s first two points. A 3 by Carsen Staehr put them ahead 42-41 with 3:10 left. Camden Holliday’s 3 with 29 seconds left forged a 46-46.

But in overtime, it took Millikan 3 seconds to score. The tip looked to go to the Huskies, but the junior guard grabbed it and went in for a layup. The state’s leading scorer made eight of his final 10 free throws for 35 points.

“That was the biggest play of the game," Platteview coach Tim Brotzki said, “because we weren’t very good in the last couple minutes offensively in the fourth quarter.”

Tate Nachtigal had 17 points and Preston Ramaekers 13 for Aurora, which attacked the paint and didn’t make a 3 for the first three quarters,

“We knew that was going to happen," Brotzki said. “I thought the first half we did a really good job. We held them to 15 points. But the second half they put us in some pick and roll situations. We didn't guard it very well and they made a run.”

Platteview will be at state for the fifth time in seven seasons, but the school hasn’t won in Lincoln since their first appearance in 1984.

“Last year we went down there and I think we laid an egg against Elkhorn," Brotzki said. “So from what I hear we have Bennington and we'll prepare for them and see what happens.”

Aurora (15-11)............7 8 14 17 6—52

At Platteview (20-6)....9 13 16 8 12—58

A: Tate Nachtigal 17, Carsen Staehr 13, Preston Ramaekers 10, Chase Phillips 9, Carlos Collazo 2, Devin Danielson 1.

P: Connor Millikan 35, Ezra Stewart 7, Michael Wiebelhaus 6, Alex Draper 6, Dayton Swanson 4.

Class B

B-1 — Omaha Skutt 83, Gering 28: Jake Brack had 16 points in the first quarter and finished with 20. James Gninefou had 16 points and J.J Ferrin 15 on five 3s.

B-2 — Omaha Roncalli 52, Crete 27: The Crimson Pride cruised after leading 29-13 at halftime.

B-3 — Scottsbluff 61, Seward 42: Tyler Harre led the Bearcats with 21 points. They were 18 of 20 at the line.

B-5 — Beatrice 58, York 42: Shelton Crawford had 18 points and Tucker Timmerman 14 for the Orangemen.

B-7 — Blair 58, McCook 57: Sawyer Lawton’s 3 with 5.8 seconds left completed an 11-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

B-8 — Waverly 50, Sidney 44: The visiting Vikings led 21-9 after the first quarter and held off the Red Raiders’ rally in the fourth quarter.

Class C-1

C1-1 — No. 3 Wahoo 77, Clarkson/Leigh 50: Anthony Simon and Myles Simon combined for 37 points for the Warriors (23-2).

C1-2 — No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood 71, Minden 32: Cougar Konzem (18 points), Brooks Kissinger (12), Evan Shepard (11), Max Parker (11) and Cale Jacobsen (10) all scored in double figures for the Bluejays (24-1).

C1-6 — No. 7 Wayne 54, O’Neill 38: Wayne beat the Eagles for the third time this season.

C1-7 — No. 4 Ogallala 70, Milford 60: Jeron Gager had 23 points, Corbin Murphy added 16 and Harry Caskey scored 12 for the Indians (22-4).

Other classes

Class C-2: No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family bounced back from its first loss in 29 game to beat Maxwell 81-33. Carter Ruse scored 23 points in No. 4 Freeman’s 54-32 win over Oakland-Craig. No. 7 Norfolk Catholic qualifies for the first time in a decade as the Knights got 17 points from Brennan Kelley in a 56-46 win over Palmyra. No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull, an at-large team in the district final round, beat Bridgeport 60-41.

Class D-1: Paiton Hoefer’s 17 points and seven rebounds lifted No. 8 Elgin/Pope John to a 55-36 win over Maywood-Hayes Center. The Elgin co-op never had a winning season in its first 11 seasons. State career 3-point leader Quinn Johnson had 10 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to rally No. 3 Loomis past No. 6 Kenesaw 57-54.

Class D-2: No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (24-2) played most of the second half with a running clock while beating Spalding Academy 74-33.​

