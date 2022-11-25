Pospisil: Bennington's 26 game winning streak and back-to-back titles fueled by selflessness

LINCOLN – Over two years, Bennington has won 26 consecutive games and two Class B state titles.

What has made the Badgers so special?

Selflessness, coach Kam Lenhart said Tuesday night after Bennington’s 38-14 win over Omaha Gross in the Class B final at Memorial Stadium.

“These guys I truly believe don't care who gets the glory as long as we're playing together and we win together,’’ Lenhart said. “Our motto has been it since I've been around and everyone in this team surely embodies it.”

Tuesday’s standouts list started with the Badgers defense, which held Gross to 143 yards through three quarters.

“We’ve done that all year,’’ Lenhart said. “We’ve asked and relied on them to do that all year. And they just continue to amaze me.”

So must Trey Bird, the Badgers’ quarterback for two years. He was 25-0 as a starter. The other game? The opener of his junior year, when an injury to starter Seth Wempen started the clock on Bird earlier than anticipated.

Bird was 13 of 20 for 202 yards and two touchdowns in his final game. He had a spectacular play in the third quarter. Nearly sacked, he threw a dart to running back Nick Colvert to convert a third-and-12 on the drive that put the Badgers ahead by three scores.

“He’s a phenomenal player and more than that a phenomenal young man,’’ Lenhart said. “Just the plays he made tonight. The one that where you think he’s sacked. You can't coach that. He’s just a gutsy player and we’re fortunate enough to have him.

“It’s going to be weird not having a Bird at quarterback.”

Bird threw a 75-yard strike to Isaac Conner on Bennington’s third play of the game. The duo hooked up again for a 26-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter that broke a 7-7 tie.

Gross lost 13 yards on its next possession largely from a holding penalty behind the line of scrimmage, then had a net punt of 23 yards to put Bennington at the Cougars’ 34 with 2:40 to use.

The No. 1 Badgers (13-0) spent all but 3 seconds.

A face-mask penalty on No. 2 Gross (12-1) and two short pass plays gave Bennington a first-and-goal at the nine. Three plays moved the ball to the 1 and Colvert, after a timeout with 7 seconds left, surged across the goal line for a 21-7 halftime lead.

“It gave us a lot of confidence,’’ Bird said. “Especially on fourth down, it was a big momentum swing going into the half.”

Gross couldn’t capitalize on Jackson Drake’s interception that stopped Bennington’s first possession of the second half.

Layne Boever and Weston Beck intercepted Duncan to end two of the Cougars’ subsequent three possessions while Bennington was getting a second touchdown from Colvert and a 31-yard field goal from Vaughn Anderson.

Gross was in the finals for the first time since winning Class B in 2012. It scored in the first quarter on Colby Duncan’s 41-yard pass to Owen Brennan and with 22 seconds left on Duncan’s 14-yarder to Jake Garcia.

The running back’s 91 yards finished his senior season with 1,941 yards in his third consecutive 1,000-yard year.

Omaha Gross (12-1) 7 0 0 7--14

Bennington (13-0) 7 14 7 10--38

B: Isaac Conner 75 pass from Trey Bird (Vaughn Anderson kick)

OG: Owen Brennan 41 pass from Colby Duncan (Alex Kosse kick)

B: Conner 26 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)

B: Nick Colvert 1 run (Anderson kick)

B: Colvert 5 run (Anderson kick)

B: FG Anderson 31

B: Ben Parsons 1 run (Anderson kick)

OG: Jake Garcia 14 pass from Duncan (Kosse kick)

A: 5,068

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: OG, Garcia 19-91, Brennan 3-14, Tommy Gilbert 2-6, Duncan 7-minus 15. B, Colvert 31-125, Burd 8-44, Parsons 2-5, team 1-minus 4.

Passing: OG, Duncan 14-29-2 175. B, Bird 13-20-1 202.

Receiving: OG, Westin Miller 6-52, Jackson Drake 3-40, Brennan 2-61, Garcia 2-14, Ben Rice 1-8. B, Conner 4-110, Kawiyou Taffa 3-45, Colvert 3-26, Jonathan Williams 3-21.

Tackles (UA-A-T): OG, Hank Nosbisch 5-6-11, Ethan Le 1-8-9, Joe Rempe 3-5-8, Gilbert 5-3-8, Charlie Paladino 3-2-5, Drake 2-3-5, Brennan 4-1-5, Sal Nacarelli 3-1-4, Sebastian Nava 2-1-3, Rice 2-1-3, Alex Cogswell 0-1-1, Garcia 1-0-1, John Streit 1-0-1, Gabe Hardisty 0-1-1, Ryan Weiss 1-0-1, Daniel Wilson 1-0-1, Casey Braun 0-1-1. B, Cooper Mlnaril 6-3-9, Ben Gilliland 3-4-7, Weston Heinemann 5-2-7, Kyler Lauridsen 3-2-5, Grant Vanarsdel 4-1-5, Gunnar Lym 3-1-4, Layne Boever 1-3-4, Westin Beck 2-1-3, Owen Douglas 1-2-3, Kale Kaufmann 1-2-3, Ethan Nguyen 1-2-3, Beau Pick 2-0-2, Jose Jimenez 0-1-1, Clete Searcey 1-0-1, Jalan Aerni 0-1-1, Seth Kaufmann 0-1-1.

Interceptions – OG, Drake 1-0. B, Boever 1-25, Beck 1-0. ​