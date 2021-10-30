Pospisil: Breaking down how No. 16 seed Omaha North upset No. 1 Millard South

How did Omaha North do it?

It was the question of the night and the next day across the state after the Vikings shocked, stunned and ended the season of undefeated, top-ranked Millard South, beating the Patriots 49-42 in Friday’s first round of the Class A football playoffs.

Never before in the state’s largest class had the No. 16 seed ousted the No. 1 seed. Think of that.

And the upset of all time in the Class A postseason came from a team that couldn’t play last year because the Omaha Public Schools shut down fall sports during the pandemic, grieved for an assistant coach whose preteen son unexpectedly died five days before workouts began in August and then came up short in its first five games.

Resiliency. Surreal. Remarkable. Emotional. Vikings coach Larry Martin used all of them Saturday when trying to describe and explain how did Omaha North do it.

His team was not intimated playing the Patriots. North’s fifth loss in a row was 43-21 to them on Sept. 24. It was North’s fourth game in five weeks against eventual playoff teams, two of which are in the quarterfinals. The Vikings kept Millard South off that list.