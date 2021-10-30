Pospisil: Breaking down how No. 16 seed Omaha North upset No. 1 Millard South

How did Omaha North do it?
It was the question of the night and the next day across the state after the Vikings shocked, stunned and ended the season of undefeated, top-ranked Millard South, beating the Patriots 49-42 in Friday’s first round of the Class A football playoffs.
Never before in the state’s largest class had the No. 16 seed ousted the No. 1 seed. Think of that.
And the upset of all time in the Class A postseason came from a team that couldn’t play last year because the Omaha Public Schools shut down fall sports during the pandemic, grieved for an assistant coach whose preteen son unexpectedly died five days before workouts began in August and then came up short in its first five games.
Resiliency. Surreal. Remarkable. Emotional. Vikings coach Larry Martin used all of them Saturday when trying to describe and explain how did Omaha North do it.
His team was not intimated playing the Patriots. North’s fifth loss in a row was 43-21 to them on Sept. 24. It was North’s fourth game in five weeks against eventual playoff teams, two of which are in the quarterfinals. The Vikings kept Millard South off that list.
“It was just a lot of resiliency last night," Martin said. “The kids were, the coaches were. We just kept playing and it was a remarkable effort. I don't know. It's just one of those things, right? They just kept playing.
“We felt the first time that we played them we were still in it in the third quarter. We just really weren't where we needed to be developmentally from not playing the previous year, and obviously that's a very talented football team (Millard South), but I felt from a physical standpoint, we held up with them.”
In the rematch, Millard South’s Gage Stenger — a future Husker — threw six touchdown passes for the Class A playoff record. The Patriots had leads of 21-7, 28-14, 35-21 and 42-28, the last with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
They didn’t score again.
42-35: After Chris Dangerfield returned a short kickoff 32 yards to the Patriots 41, the Williams duo (but not brothers) of quarterback Jordan and receiver Kieshawn hook up for 32 yards to the 5. Te’Shaun Porter scores on the next play. Alex Gomez makes the fifth of his seven extra points. 10:46 left.
42-42: This drive needed 95 yards after a punt. Williams to Williams, 50 yards. 5:43 left.
A punt by Millard South and one by North led to one of the most frantic final 58 seconds ever seen in championship-level football in this town.
58 seconds: Marsavion Watson, with help from De’Shawn Higgins, stopped Stenger for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the North 45.
52 seconds: Jake Gassaway intercepted Jordan Williams at the North 40.
46 seconds: Tyson Terry recovered Christian Nash’s fumble at the Patriots 47.
16 seconds: After Porter picked up 11 yards, Jordan high-arched a pass to the near pylon on the right side to Kieshawn with NU wrestling pledge Antrell Taylor facing him. Kieshawn snatched it and stepped into the end zone.
“Emotional. I don’t even know what the word be to describe it," Martin said. “It was just surreal.”
He started to choke up. His thoughts drifted to offensive coordinator Todd O’Neill. Todd and his wife, Jen, lost their 10-year son Briggs on Aug. 4 when his heart stopped without warning. Gone was one of the Vikings’ biggest fans. One of the Indianapolis Colts’ biggest fans. The Indianapolis Star wrote about Briggs’ devotion and death.
“We've been through a lot,” Martin said. “Our kids learned a lot more about life with Coach O'Neill and his family of just what life is all about. I'm so proud of Todd to be able to be an example to these kids of facing something bigger than adversity, to give back to the team. The O’Neills have been an inspiration to our team, our program.
“Even after the game, when we broke it down, the kids said this one was for Briggs.”
It’s been a long road back for North from last playing in 2019. Now the road adds another 560 miles with the round trip Friday to play North Platte in the quarterfinals.
“I do believe," Martin said, “that one of our biggest challenges is going to be that we have to get this team back, focused up and ready to play a very talented North Platte football team.”